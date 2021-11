CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man and woman from Caldwell County are facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside a home in Wilkes County, deputies said. Wilkes County deputies were called to a report of a person being found dead at a home on Highway 268 near the Caldwell County line on Friday, Oct. 29. When deputies got to the home, they found Thomas Leslie Ferguson, 54, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators said Ferguson, who was from Lenoir, had been living at the address where he was found dead.

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO