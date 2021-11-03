CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams waive veteran WR DeSean Jackson

By ESPN.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams waived wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. Both Jackson and the Rams explored trade possibilities but...

ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
The Spun

DeSean Jackson Announces Decision On NFL Future

Last week, the Los Angeles Rams announced that DeSean Jackson would be allowed to seek a trade partner. However, the Rams were unable to find a taker for the veteran wide receiver before this Tuesday’s deadline. Fortunately for Jackson, he’ll still have a chance for a fresh start this season....
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders close to adding Henry Ruggs replacement at WR?

The Las Vegas Raiders may have found a receiver to soak up the targets that Henry Ruggs leaves behind. Bally Sports’ Mike Silver reported Saturday that free agent receiver DeSean Jackson had a Zoom call with Raiders officials. Silver adds that he could sign with the team as early as Monday but that nothing has been decided yet.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
RamDigest

Rams WR DeSean Jackson Opens Up About the Divide Between Him & the Eagles

California native DeSean Jackson returned home to his Southern California roots when he joined the Los Angeles Rams this offseason. But in doing so, Jackson still hasn't forgotten how things ended during his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that selected him with the 49th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 potential trade suitors for DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson appears to be on his way out of Los Angeles after the wide receiver and the Rams mutually agreed to find a trade partner. Jackson has played all seven games this season, but he’s only been on the field for 100 offensive snaps and has caught just eight passes.
NFL
On3.com

Los Angeles Rams waive former NFL All-Pro

Perhaps the end is in sight for 35-year-old wide receiver DeSean Jackson, as the former NFL All-Pro was waived by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, the franchise announced. Jackson, amidst his 14th season in the NFL, signed with the Rams in the offseason. Drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008, Jackson spent eight years with the Eagles — a six-year stint at the beginning of his career, and a two-year stint from 2019-20 — before moving on to the Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Rams expected to release wideout DeSean Jackson?

Jackson inked a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Rams this past offseason. That deal included a $2.75 million base salary, and a release would mean the Rams would be left with a prorated part of that guarantee on their cap sheet. The 34-year-old didn’t see more than 32 percent...
NFL
Yardbarker

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for WR DeSean Jackson

The Lions' receivers room has been depleted by injury -- Tyrell Williams and Quintez Cephus have both gone down with physical ailments since Week 1 -- and has been a largely underwhelming bunch this season. So, there's no doubt that the organization is in need of help at the position....
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning responds to Broncos ownership rumors

There have been long-standing rumors that Peyton Manning wants to own or run an NFL team. With the Denver Broncos in an uncertain ownership situation, it’s no surprise that Manning has been linked to that possibility. An ongoing dispute within the Broncos’ ownership group has increased the likelihood that the...
