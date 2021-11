There was no surprise or astonishment when Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif learned his time with the Kansas City Chiefs was over. The Chiefs dealt the veteran offensive guard to the New York Jets on Tuesday before the NFL's trade deadline. Duvernay-Tardif told reporters Wednesday he'd been talking with the Jets for roughly three weeks and felt comfortable enough about making the move to New York that he waived his no-clause with Kansas City to pave the way.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO