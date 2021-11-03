Westlake Chemical Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Today's video focuses on Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) and its recent earnings, reported on Nov. 10 after the market closed. Here are some highlights from the video. Paysafe missed revenue expectations and lowered its full-year guidance, causing a massive sell-off in its stock price. The decline in revenue is due to numerous events: a greater-than-expected drop in its digital wallet segment, the exit of certain clients within its integrated processing segment, and gambling regulations and softness in Europe.

STOCKS ・ 10 MINUTES AGO