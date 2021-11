Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, discusses with David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, the implications for investors of higher inflation. “[Inflation] could go higher and the main thing is persistence. This talk we have, it’s all political nonsense…they’re talking about inflation being temporary, and it’s a supply chain problem. This is just utter rubbish. The CPI and inflation are driven by the money supply growth,” Hanke said. “And, we’ve had a massive amount of excess money created by the Fed since the Coronavirus pandemic hit.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO