Atlanta-based Overtime Elite has caused a big stir in high school basketball circles nationwide as the league has plucked some of the nation’s top talent. At Overtime, players are paid a guaranteed six figure salary of at least $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in the company. The players can earn money through their name, image and likeness and also get healthcare coverage, disability insurance and what Overtime calls “a rigorous and highly personalized education.”

BASKETBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO