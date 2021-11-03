Edinburg mayoral race heads to a run-off
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two candidates in the city of Edinburg mayoral race will be facing off in a runoff election.CLICK HERE for November 2021 Local Election Results
No candidates received over 50% of the votes in the November 2 election.
Incumbent Richard Molina will be running against Ramiro Garza Jr.
Unofficial final results show that Molina received 43.05% of the votes while Ramiro Garza received 43.51% of the votes.
Gilbert Enriquez, who was also in the running received 13.45% of the votes.
Unofficial final results:
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 1