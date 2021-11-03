CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Edinburg mayoral race heads to a run-off

ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZiA9A_0ckpqS2400

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two candidates in the city of Edinburg mayoral race will be facing off in a runoff election.

CLICK HERE for November 2021 Local Election Results

No candidates received over 50% of the votes in the November 2 election.

Incumbent Richard Molina will be running against Ramiro Garza Jr.

Unofficial final results show that Molina received 43.05% of the votes while Ramiro Garza received 43.51% of the votes.

Gilbert Enriquez, who was also in the running received 13.45% of the votes.

Unofficial final results:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

City of Brownsville welcomes public opinion with survey

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville in a partnership with Brownsville Public Utilities Board is asking the public for their opinion with the use of a survey. Brownsville PUB and the City of Brownsville will be updating their Hazard Mitigation Action Plan (HMAP.) The purpose of HMAP is to identify projects that can […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Gov. Abbott forms taskforce on concert safety after Astroworld tragedy

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott announced the formation of the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety after the tragedy of the Astroworld Festival that left eight dead and hundreds injured. Led by the Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony, the task force will consist of safety experts, law enforcement, firefighters, state agencies, music […]
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Edinburg, TX
Edinburg, TX
Elections
Edinburg, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
ValleyCentral

City of Brownsville lays groundwork to the next frontier

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Valley Central) — The City of Brownsville and the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation announced a partnership with 9Point8 Capital to expand the space industry in Brownsville on Monday, November 8. “We are excited to locate a key part of our operations within the City of Brownsville,” J. Brant Arseneau, the founder of 9Point8 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Medical Board suspends Raymondville MRT

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (Valley Central) — The Texas Board of Medical Radiological Technology temporarily suspended the medical license of Eduardo Elizondo, MRT of Raymondville on November 5. In a release by the Texas Medical Board, the decision was made after discovering that Elizondo had two incidents with police involved. Elizondo had a police report filed against […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

WesMer Drive-In Theater, the last in South Texas

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The WesMer Drive-In Movie Theatre has been a hidden gem in the Rio Grande Valley. For decades it has provided Rio Grande Valley residents an option to go to the movies in an old fashion way. Sitting right on the line between Weslaco and Mercedes, the theater has drawn in many […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy