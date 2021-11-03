CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Drury volleyball sweeps SBU 3-0

By Dan Lucy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 9 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury volleyball team was in action Tuesday night at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

Drury was looking for its 18th win of the season against Southwest Baptist.

The Bearcats were looking for win number 11.

And SBU setting up Ashley Lasher on the near side for the kill and it’s a 4-4 game.

Later in that first set, Drury’s Juliana Squire with the great dig, and then Maddie Baumer puts it away at the net it’s 21-8 Panthers.

Then end of the first set, Drury’s Taylor Forth serving for the win, Makina Wratten with the block at the net, the Panthers win the first set 25-15.

And Drury sweeps SBU winning 3 sets to none.

