Tusker finally registered their first win in the FKF Premier League after securing a slim 2-0 win over Wazito FC in a match at Ruaraka grounds. It was new signing Shami Kibwana who scored the opener in the 40th minute before second-half substitute Deogratius Ojok drilled home the second in stoppage time to give the defending champions their first maximum points this campaign.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO