China

President Xi to address CIIE opening ceremony via video

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech...

www.dallassun.com

Daily Mail

China warns it will have 'no choice but to take it to the battlefield' if Taiwan 'continues provocative acts' as Beijing's military carries out beach landing assault drills

Chinese state media has warned that '[we] will have little choice but to take Taiwan to the battlefield' after the island's president vowed to resist 'threats' from Beijing. The Global Times newspaper issued the threat on Sunday, in the wake of a speech by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in which she vowed to resist pressure from Beijing to 'reunify' the island.
CHINA
AFP

China ruling party plenary to further cement Xi's grip on power

Chinese President Xi Jinping, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, heads a pivotal plenary of the ruling party's top figures next week that will set the tone for his bid for long-term rule. From Monday to Thursday, some 400 members of the Communist Party's all-powerful Central Committee gather in Beijing behind closed doors. The only such meeting this year paves the way to its 20th party congress next autumn -- at which Xi is widely expected to be handed a third term in office, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. At next week's plenary, top figures will debate a key resolution celebrating the party's main achievements in its 100 years of existence, according to state news agency Xinhua.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Opening Ceremony#Shanghai#Ciie#Ministry Of Commerce
Reuters

China's Xi to address Glasgow COP26 in written statement on Monday

SHANGHAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on Monday in the form of a written statement, according to an official schedule. Xi’s statement will be uploaded to the official conference website on Monday following addresses by world leaders, including U.S....
POLITICS
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
IBTimes

China Vows No Mercy For Taiwan Independence 'Diehards'

China vowed Friday to punish "diehard" Taiwan politicians, saying it would ban several from visiting the mainland, as tensions between Beijing and Taipei spiked to their highest level in years. China claims Taiwan as its territory -- to be seized one day, by force if necessary -- and has intensified...
CHINA
omahanews.net

Xi Story: President Xi: "a true champion"

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- He's got a No. 10 jersey from the German soccer club Bayer Leverkusen, a Lionel Messi No. 10 jersey for Argentinian national team, and an Italian national team shirt with the same number. He completed a hat trick. Who is he?. Chinese President Xi Jinping.
CHINA
AFP

Beijing shuts roads, playgrounds amid heavy smog after coal spike

Highways and school playgrounds in Beijing were closed Friday due to heavy pollution, as China ramps up coal production and faces scrutiny of its environmental record at make-or-break international climate talks. World leaders have gathered in Scotland this week for COP26 negotiations billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic climate change, though Chinese President Xi Jinping made a written address instead of attending in person. China -- the world's largest emitter of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change -- has ramped up coal output after supply chains in recent months were roiled by an energy crunch owing to strict emissions targets and record prices for the fossil fuel. A thick haze of smog blanketed swathes of northern China on Friday, with visibility in some areas reduced to less than 200 metres (yards), according to the country's weather forecaster.
CHINA
Shropshire Star

Chinese president to address UN climate summit by video link

Xi Jinping will speak to global leaders at the Cop26 event in Glasgow. Chinese president Xi Jinping will talk to global leaders at the UN climate summit in Glasgow by video link, the foreign ministry has announced. China, the biggest source of carbon dioxide and other climate-changing industrial gases, had...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Xi calls for closer cooperation to address global challenges, issues

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the world to step up cooperation, and work together to address the various challenges and global issues facing humanity. Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the...
CHINA
dallassun.com

Xi calls for concrete actions to jointly address global challenges

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called on the world to jointly address global challenges and said the key lies in taking concrete actions. Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link.
CHINA
kfgo.com

China says Xi was given no option for video address to COP26

BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Tuesday that President Xi Jinping was not given an opportunity to deliver a video address to the COP26 climate talks https://www.reuters.com/business/cop in Scotland and had to send a written response instead. Xi, who is not attending the U.N. meeting in person, delivered a written statement...
CHINA
dallassun.com

(CIIE) China open to negotiations over industrial subsidy, SOE: Xi

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China will take part in negotiations over issues including digital economy, trade and environment, industrial subsidy and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in an active and open manner, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday. Xi made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Xi's three-pronged proposal vitally important to address climate issue

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's three-pronged proposal, including upholding multilateral consensus, focusing on concrete actions and accelerating the green transition, is vitally important for the world community to address climate challenge, foreign experts and scholars have said. Xi made the proposal in a written statement for...
CHINA
Birmingham Star

(CIIE) China to open more import promotion demo zones: Xi

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China will open more demonstration zones for creative promotion of import trade and optimize the catalogue of retail imports via cross-border e-commerce, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday. Xi made the remarks while addressing the fourth China International Import Expo via video.
RETAIL
albuquerqueexpress.com

(CIIE) China fully fulfills WTO entry commitments: Xi

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China has fully fulfilled the commitments it made when entering the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday. He made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video. Since 2001, more than...
CHINA

