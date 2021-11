Raleigh, N.C. — The matchups for the boys soccer regional championships are set after the fourth round was completed on Thursday evening. Regional championships, or the state semifinals, determine which team will represent the East and West regions in the state championship matches next week. All regional championships are played at the higher seed and are scheduled for Nov. 16, although some teams may elect to play on Nov. 15.

