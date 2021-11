CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Contact tracers are dealing with a familiar situation, as cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise in Colorado. “What’s similar right now as it was in 2020 is we have shortened our investigation window, meaning we can’t reach out to everyone by phone because we have so many cases,” Jennifer Chase, who leads the tracing effort for the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD).

