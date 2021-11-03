HBCU fair looks to help introduce high school students to colleges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The HBCU College fair is making its way across the Mid-South, stopping in Tennessee and Mississippi, looking to introduce high school students to some historically Black colleges and universities.
The fair showcased schools to students on Tuesday at the FedEx Forum.
However, if you missed that scholastic showcase, you can still attend the fair on Thursday, Nov. 4 between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Brown Missionary Baptist Church (South Campus) in Southaven, MS. You can also visit the fair again in Memphis on Nov. 6 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Hickory Hill Community Center on Ridgeway Rd.
Schools in attendance will include:
Alabama A&M University
Alabama State University
Alcorn State University
Arkansas Baptist College
Bennett College
Claflin University
Delaware State Univesity
Dillard University
Edward Waters University
Florida Agricultural & Mechanical Univesity
Fisk University
Grambling State University
Harris Stowe University
Jackson State University
Jarvis Christian College
Langston University
Lane College
LeMoyne-Owen College
Lincoln University
Mississippi Valley State University
Paul Quinn College
Philander Smith College
Rust College
Savannah State University
Southern University and A&M College
Stillman College
Talladega College
Tougaloo College
Tuskegee University
University of Arkansas In Pine Bluff
Wilberforce University
Wiley College
