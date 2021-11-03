HBCU fair looks to help introduce high school students to colleges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The HBCU College fair is making its way across the Mid-South, stopping in Tennessee and Mississippi, looking to introduce high school students to some historically Black colleges and universities.

The fair showcased schools to students on Tuesday at the FedEx Forum.

However, if you missed that scholastic showcase, you can still attend the fair on Thursday, Nov. 4 between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Brown Missionary Baptist Church (South Campus) in Southaven, MS. You can also visit the fair again in Memphis on Nov. 6 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Hickory Hill Community Center on Ridgeway Rd.

Schools in attendance will include:

Alabama A&M University

Alabama State University

Alcorn State University

Arkansas Baptist College

Bennett College

Claflin University

Delaware State Univesity

Dillard University

Edward Waters University

Florida Agricultural & Mechanical Univesity

Fisk University

Grambling State University

Harris Stowe University

Jackson State University

Jarvis Christian College

Langston University

Lane College

LeMoyne-Owen College

Lincoln University

Mississippi Valley State University

Paul Quinn College

Philander Smith College

Rust College

Savannah State University

Southern University and A&M College

Stillman College

Talladega College

Tougaloo College

Tuskegee University

University of Arkansas In Pine Bluff

Wilberforce University

Wiley College

To register for the HBCU College Fair, CLICK HERE.

