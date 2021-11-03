Here are some key takeaways from Tuesday's elections

Sen. Grassley, R-Iowa, said on a national basis, he felt that voters were influenced by inflation, immigration, and calls to defund the police in elections on Tuesday night. He cited Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin won the gubernatorial race, and Minneapolis, where voters rejected a ballot measure to overhaul policing.
HARRISBURG, PA (WOLF) — With Tuesday’s municipal election just one day away, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reminded Pennsylvanians that the Department of State’s election night returns website offers up-to-the-minute results. “The public, candidates and the media can find the most complete picture of how Pennsylvanians voted on our...
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says there was a pretty big uptick in voter turn out for Tuesday’s city and school board elections in Polk, Linn and Black Hawk Counties. Voter turn-out in Black Hawk County will be at least double what it was for city and school board elections two years ago. Pate says voter participation has been trending up in most elections over the past six years.
The battle to determine Cleveland's next mayor enters the final day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, as early and absentee voting numbers show a slight uptick in turnout from previous elections. The race between nonprofit executive Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley, the two top vote-getters from the seven-candidate...
The polls have closed and some of the results are in. Election Day 2021 brought some critical races from city halls to governors’ mansions that will have an impact on our communities at the local and state levels. Several races were being eyed as indicators of what the 2022 midterm...
It’s been a huge week in Virginia politics. Jeff Schapiro of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Michael Pope look to the future of a Glenn Youngkin administration and the Democratic Party’s future in Virginia.
Iowa voters go to the polls Tuesday for city and school elections. It is the first election that will be held under new changes to Iowa election laws passed earlier this year by the Iowa Legislature that, among other things, shortens early voting and moves up the deadline for voting by mail.
Last year's presidential election brought with it historic voting turnout rates in Connecticut. While much lower turnout is expected for tonight's elections, the Secretary of the State reminds everyone that your vote carries even more weight at home. Polls closed at 8 p.m. in Connecticut and then the wait for...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he's "optimistic" about 2022. The Republican said the midterms are "likely to be a very good election for Republicans." There are 34 Senate seats up for grabs next year. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said he's optimistic about the 2022 midterm elections...
Late last month, President Biden warned squabbling Democratic lawmakers that their “House and Senate majorities and my presidency” will be “determined” in large part “by what happens” to the latest version of his signature Build Back Better plan to combat climate change and expand the social safety net. “I don’t...
(CNN) — "A lot happens in a year." It's a favorite phrase for politicos who don't like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of months later.)
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jake Corman, the ranking Republican in Pennsylvania’s state Senate, will run for governor in next year's election, a political adviser said Wednesday, entering a huge and wide-open GOP field of candidates that is unlike anything party officials have seen in at least decades. For weeks, Corman...
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bills to prevent vaccine mandates and the teaching of certain concepts of race and racism were among a handful of measures approved for advancement Monday during the opening day of the North Dakota Legislature's special session. More than two dozen bills were submitted ahead of the...
Tuesday’s election results — in Virginia, in New Jersey, and elsewhere — will be interpreted, reinterpreted and misinterpreted again and again over the next few months. So why shouldn’t we get in on the action?. There were also elections in Maryland this week — they too may tell us something...
The off-year elections for governor in Virginia and New Jersey tend to receive outsize attention, and the results are mined for deeper meaning about what they portend for the midterm elections the following year that determine which party controls Congress. Here are some key takeaways from Tuesday’s elections:. DEMOCRATS SEE...
