Elections

Here are some key takeaways from Tuesday's elections

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press
Post-Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe off-year elections for governor in Virginia and New Jersey tend to...

poststar.com

Daily Iowan

Grassley says national results from Tuesday’s elections are encouraging

Sen. Grassley, R-Iowa, said on a national basis, he felt that voters were influenced by inflation, immigration, and calls to defund the police in elections on Tuesday night. He cited Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin won the gubernatorial race, and Minneapolis, where voters rejected a ballot measure to overhaul policing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOLF

The Municipal Election is Tuesday; Here's how to vote and how to view results

HARRISBURG, PA (WOLF) — With Tuesday’s municipal election just one day away, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reminded Pennsylvanians that the Department of State’s election night returns website offers up-to-the-minute results. “The public, candidates and the media can find the most complete picture of how Pennsylvanians voted on our...
HARRISBURG, PA
kiwaradio.com

Huge Uptick In Voter Turn Out In Some Counties For Tuesday’s Elections

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says there was a pretty big uptick in voter turn out for Tuesday’s city and school board elections in Polk, Linn and Black Hawk Counties. Voter turn-out in Black Hawk County will be at least double what it was for city and school board elections two years ago. Pate says voter participation has been trending up in most elections over the past six years.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Crain's Cleveland Business

Early voting numbers show some uptick before Tuesday's election

The battle to determine Cleveland's next mayor enters the final day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, as early and absentee voting numbers show a slight uptick in turnout from previous elections. The race between nonprofit executive Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley, the two top vote-getters from the seven-candidate...
CLEVELAND, OH
michiganchronicle.com

Election Day In Black America: Here’s Who Won The Key Races

The polls have closed and some of the results are in. Election Day 2021 brought some critical races from city halls to governors’ mansions that will have an impact on our communities at the local and state levels. Several races were being eyed as indicators of what the 2022 midterm...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Decision 2021: Election Results in Some of CT's Key Races

Last year's presidential election brought with it historic voting turnout rates in Connecticut. While much lower turnout is expected for tonight's elections, the Secretary of the State reminds everyone that your vote carries even more weight at home. Polls closed at 8 p.m. in Connecticut and then the wait for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — "A lot happens in a year." It's a favorite phrase for politicos who don't like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of months later.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Post-Star

AP source: GOP state Sen. Jake Corman to run for governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jake Corman, the ranking Republican in Pennsylvania’s state Senate, will run for governor in next year's election, a political adviser said Wednesday, entering a huge and wide-open GOP field of candidates that is unlike anything party officials have seen in at least decades. For weeks, Corman...
POLITICS
Post-Star

North Dakota lawmakers advance ban on vaccine mandates

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bills to prevent vaccine mandates and the teaching of certain concepts of race and racism were among a handful of measures approved for advancement Monday during the opening day of the North Dakota Legislature's special session. More than two dozen bills were submitted ahead of the...
U.S. POLITICS
marylandmatters.org

Maryland Winners and Losers From Tuesday’s Elections

Tuesday’s election results — in Virginia, in New Jersey, and elsewhere — will be interpreted, reinterpreted and misinterpreted again and again over the next few months. So why shouldn’t we get in on the action?. There were also elections in Maryland this week — they too may tell us something...
MARYLAND STATE
Pioneer Press

Kenosha News.com

