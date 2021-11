HashiCorp filed to go public Thursday, seeking up to $100 million in new funding in what will be one of the most anticipated enterprise-tech IPOs this year. The company, which helps other companies build and deploy corporate applications on cloud servers, recorded over $211 million in revenue for the year ending Jan. 31, 2021, up 75%. Revenue is up 50% through the first six months of this year compared to last year, and like most IPO-adjacent enterprise tech companies, HashiCorp has yet to turn a profit.

