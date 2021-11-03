CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo To Restock Switch Online N64 Controllers In 2022 (North America)

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you happen to be located in the North America and were unable to get hold of the wireless Nintendo 64 controller for Switch Online, you'll probably have to wait...

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

dexerto.com

Pokemon Stadium, Mario Party, more leaked for Nintendo Switch N64 lineup

Nintendo Switch players can finally explore some an early range of N64 titles, however, the lineup could be getting a jolt of beloved classics according to a newly discovered datamine leak. Since the Nintendo Switch launched back in March 2017, familiar franchises have made the leap to the handheld console....
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Mario Party Superstars, N64 On Switch, Captain Dangerous | All Things Nintendo

On this week's episode of All Things Nintendo, we have a surprising amount of topics to chat about. Host Brian Shea is joined by Ky Parker aka Captain Dangerous to talk about her work as a toy photographer and set builder, and what means to be a Nintendo Ambassador. They also chat about all the news coming from the world of Nintendo before Brian gives his review on this week's big release: Mario Party Superstars.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controllers#North America#N64#Nintendo Store
purenintendo.com

Review: Knockout Home Fitness (Nintendo Switch)

Knockout Home Fitness invites you to” Kick your workout up a notch!” Amidst a growing library of Nintendo Switch exercise releases, is this one you’ll want to burn calories with? Maybe. While I played this game when first released in late September, it sat a while before I returned to...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

If you haven’t gotten a Switch N64 controller yet, you’ll have to wait until next year

The special Nintendo 64 controller for the Nintendo Switch briefly went on sale again on Tuesday, but if you missed buying one before they sold out, you won’t get a chance to pick one up until 2022, according to the controller’s listing on Nintendo’s website. We don’t know exactly when it will be back in stock, as all Nintendo says is that “more controllers will be available in 2022.”
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Sorry, you won't be able to get a Switch N64 controller for Christmas

The Switch Nintendo 64 controller seemingly won't be restocked in either the US or UK until 2022. Nintendo's wireless N64 controller – which was released alongside the new Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription tier – is only available via the official Nintendo store, and it's showing as out of stock both in the UK shop and stateside, with the latter specifically noting that extra stock won't be available until 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
nintendowire.com

GoldenEye 007’s N64-era BPjM ban lifted in Germany, digital release for Nintendo Switch Online speculated

Considered a classic for the N64, GoldenEye 007 is beloved by fans, yet it has plenty of licensing and legal issues attached to it. Notably, the game has been banned in Germany under the country’s Federal Review Board for Media Harmful to Minors (known as Bundesprüfstelle für jugendgefährdende Medien or BPjM in German) since 1998.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Nintendo shuts two North America offices

Nintendo is closing two of its offices in North America -- one in Toronto (Ontario, Canada) and one in Redwood City (California, USA). This was initially reported by Kotaku, who said that roughly 100 employees were being displaced as a result of the closure. Nintendo later confirmed the information in...
BUSINESS
Nintendo Insider

Top 15 Nintendo Switch Games Downloaded In October 2021 (Europe)

Nintendo of Europe has shared the top 15 games that were downloaded on the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch in October 2021. That saw Metroid Dread claim the top spot, with Mario Party Superstars, FIFA 22 Legacy Edition, Minecraft and Diablo II: Resurrected rounding out the top five. Top 15...
FIFA
purenintendo.com

Review: Reminiscence in the Night (Nintendo Switch)

Reminiscence in the Night is a somber visual novel, thankfully with welcomed choices. Actually, it’s more of a visual short story. It’s not a long title, and the narrative is often single sentences. Does it work? In certain respects, but overall its execution is mediocre. You play as someone who...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Adds N64 Controller Support To The 3D All-Stars Version Of Super Mario 64

Well, here's a surprise - Nintendo has now added N64 wireless controller support to the Super Mario 3D All-Stars version of Super Mario 64. In other words, you can now play the classic N64 Mario game, similar to how to back when the game was originally released on the N64. Here are the full patch notes for Version 1.1.1, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Armed Emeth (Nintendo Switch)

Armed Emeth has a lot going for it. KEMCO has been pumping out these old-school 16-bit style RPGs for years, and while I haven’t seen any achieve notable success (don’t stone me if I’m wrong!), this one could easily become a cult classic. It has a good combination of ideas, a little Phantasy Star, a little Cyberpunk, and a lot of fantasy. KEMCO has done it.
VIDEO GAMES
Trusted Reviews

Nintendo Switch could be hard to get this Christmas (again)

Nintendo Switch production is down 20% due to the current silicon shortage, according to a report from the gaming giant’s Japanese homeland. Nikkei sources say Nintendo is scaling back production on all versions of the Switch console, including the brand new Switch OLED version with a larger display. The shortage...
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Nintendo Switch)

Seeing the Crysis Remastered Trilogy on Nintendo Switch is equal parts amazing and mind-blowing rolled into one. Originally released as three games over six years, Crysis was the benchmark game held in graphical high esteem. If your system could run Crysis, then it was something special to behold. Fast forward to today, Crytek decided it was time to remaster the entire trilogy and bring the games to a Nintendo console for the first time. Brought to a Nintendo console they did because Crysis Remastered Trilogy on Nintendo Switch is nothing short of amazing.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Stilstand (Nintendo Switch)

The opening “Copenhagen. You bitch.” sets the tone for Stilstand perfectly. It is an interactive graphic novel that takes you through one long, sad summer. Stilstand has a distinct art style that looks like it could have been hand-drawn on notepaper with a scratchy biro. The way people are designed reflects the way beauty seeps out of the world when your mood is so low, particularly in scenes when the protagonist is looking at her own reflection. It’s not scary or creepy, but muted. The art style feeds the mood of the entire game, leaking the sense of depression into every line.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Aeon Drive (Nintendo Switch)

I’m a pretty big fan of speed-based games. It makes sense since I was a Genesis kid, with classic Sonic being among my favorites. Aeon Drive works to be a speed-based platformer, but unfortunate issues make it a bit of a slog. Aeon Drive has 100 levels of speed-based platforming...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Download: 4th November (North America)

The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!. Switch eShop - Highlights. Animal...
VIDEO GAMES

