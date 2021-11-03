Nintendo To Restock Switch Online N64 Controllers In 2022 (North America)

The opening “Copenhagen. You bitch.” sets the tone for Stilstand perfectly. It is an interactive graphic novel that takes you through one long, sad summer. Stilstand has a distinct art style that looks like it could have been hand-drawn on notepaper with a scratchy biro. The way people are designed reflects the way beauty seeps out of the world when your mood is so low, particularly in scenes when the protagonist is looking at her own reflection. It’s not scary or creepy, but muted. The art style feeds the mood of the entire game, leaking the sense of depression into every line.

