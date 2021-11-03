CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Here are some key takeaways from Tuesday's elections

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press
Muscatine Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe off-year elections for governor in Virginia and New Jersey tend to...

muscatinejournal.com

WOLF

The Municipal Election is Tuesday; Here's how to vote and how to view results

HARRISBURG, PA (WOLF) — With Tuesday’s municipal election just one day away, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reminded Pennsylvanians that the Department of State’s election night returns website offers up-to-the-minute results. “The public, candidates and the media can find the most complete picture of how Pennsylvanians voted on our...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Iowan

Grassley says national results from Tuesday’s elections are encouraging

Sen. Grassley, R-Iowa, said on a national basis, he felt that voters were influenced by inflation, immigration, and calls to defund the police in elections on Tuesday night. He cited Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin won the gubernatorial race, and Minneapolis, where voters rejected a ballot measure to overhaul policing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
New Jersey State
State
Virginia State
#Election
Muscatine Journal

North Dakota lawmakers advance ban on vaccine mandates

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bills to prevent vaccine mandates and the teaching of certain concepts of race and racism were among a handful of measures approved for advancement Monday during the opening day of the North Dakota Legislature's special session. More than two dozen bills were submitted ahead of the...
BISMARCK, ND
marylandmatters.org

Maryland Winners and Losers From Tuesday’s Elections

Tuesday’s election results — in Virginia, in New Jersey, and elsewhere — will be interpreted, reinterpreted and misinterpreted again and again over the next few months. So why shouldn’t we get in on the action?. There were also elections in Maryland this week — they too may tell us something...
MARYLAND STATE
WRAL

Key takeaways from 2021 election results

Republican Party performs stronger-than-expected performances on Tuesday, signaling a reckoning amongst democrats as they look at what went wrong for them on Election Day. Despite pulling out some mayoral wins in some of the nation's biggest cities, democrats are facing a wake-up call regarding voter concerns about the economy and COVID-19.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Morganton News Herald

Takeaways from Tuesday's elections: Bad omens for Democrats

Democrats’ worst fears are that they’re on course for a 2010-like drubbing in next year's midterm elections and that they can’t use the specter of former President Donald Trump to stop it. Those fears got a lot stronger after Republican Glenn Youngkin won the governor's race in Virginia. President Joe...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

