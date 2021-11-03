Here are some key takeaways from Tuesday's elections

HARRISBURG, PA (WOLF) — With Tuesday’s municipal election just one day away, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reminded Pennsylvanians that the Department of State’s election night returns website offers up-to-the-minute results. “The public, candidates and the media can find the most complete picture of how Pennsylvanians voted on our...
Sen. Grassley, R-Iowa, said on a national basis, he felt that voters were influenced by inflation, immigration, and calls to defund the police in elections on Tuesday night. He cited Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin won the gubernatorial race, and Minneapolis, where voters rejected a ballot measure to overhaul policing.
Iowa voters go to the polls Tuesday for city and school elections. It is the first election that will be held under new changes to Iowa election laws passed earlier this year by the Iowa Legislature that, among other things, shortens early voting and moves up the deadline for voting by mail.
It’s been a huge week in Virginia politics. Jeff Schapiro of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Michael Pope look to the future of a Glenn Youngkin administration and the Democratic Party’s future in Virginia.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he's "optimistic" about 2022. The Republican said the midterms are "likely to be a very good election for Republicans." There are 34 Senate seats up for grabs next year. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said he's optimistic about the 2022 midterm elections...
Late last month, President Biden warned squabbling Democratic lawmakers that their “House and Senate majorities and my presidency” will be “determined” in large part “by what happens” to the latest version of his signature Build Back Better plan to combat climate change and expand the social safety net. “I don’t...
A political novice, first-time candidate and Bettendorf business owner has announced his intent to run as a Republican in 2022 for the U.S. House in Iowa's new 1st Congressional District. Kyle Kuehl, who owns and operates FSBO Homes Quad Cities (For Sale By Owner) and launched Code Ninjas Quad Cities...
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bills to prevent vaccine mandates and the teaching of certain concepts of race and racism were among a handful of measures approved for advancement Monday during the opening day of the North Dakota Legislature's special session. More than two dozen bills were submitted ahead of the...
Tuesday’s election results — in Virginia, in New Jersey, and elsewhere — will be interpreted, reinterpreted and misinterpreted again and again over the next few months. So why shouldn’t we get in on the action?. There were also elections in Maryland this week — they too may tell us something...
Republican Party performs stronger-than-expected performances on Tuesday, signaling a reckoning amongst democrats as they look at what went wrong for them on Election Day. Despite pulling out some mayoral wins in some of the nation's biggest cities, democrats are facing a wake-up call regarding voter concerns about the economy and COVID-19.
Democrats’ worst fears are that they’re on course for a 2010-like drubbing in next year's midterm elections and that they can’t use the specter of former President Donald Trump to stop it. Those fears got a lot stronger after Republican Glenn Youngkin won the governor's race in Virginia. President Joe...
Comments / 0