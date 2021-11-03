CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The Most Unique McDonald’s In The World Is Right Here In Connecticut

By Lisa Sammons
Only In Connecticut
Only In Connecticut
 4 days ago

“Unique” is not typically a word that comes to mind when you think of McDonald’s. The chain restaurant is well-known for its uniformity. They’ve practically perfected the art of standardization. Whether you’re in small town Nebraska or New York City, most McDonald’s tend to look alike, both outside and in. Part of the chain’s charm is that you know what you’ll be getting when you see those famed golden arches. You might be surprised to learn that we have a really unique McDonald’s in Connecticut that doesn’t look like any other around !

The Newington restaurant was one of the first three McDonald's franchises in Connecticut. It's styled with the old-time golden arches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LaQ2M_0ckpleZH00
Mark Lillis/Google Maps

Very few McDonald's in America have this retro styling anymore. The corporation requires franchisees to consistently renovate their buildings. They tend to all end up pretty standardized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qCWr_0ckpleZH00
Jacob Blanck/Google Maps

Of course, the food is the same as the McDonald's you've come to know and love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RdDiS_0ckpleZH00
McDonald's/Google Maps
The menu is standardized nationally, though some markets may occasionally test special new products.

The interior is what you'd expect from a McDonald's, though it does have more glass than many locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1rGy_0ckpleZH00
Mark Lillis/Google Maps

That spectacular exterior will have you thinking you got transported back in time to 1955, when the chain's first restaurant opened!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0Gr2_0ckpleZH00
Jacob Blanck/Google Maps

Here's an older view from 2017, before the store was renovated and recolored gray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JCCx_0ckpleZH00
Jessica Miller/Google Maps
We're so glad they kept the iconic arch symbol in the design! Did you know that the arches were not originally intended to form an M logo, as they do today? That's why the two arches are pictured separately in old photos (or in retro-styled restaurants like this one).

Have you been to this unique McDonald’s in Connecticut? Or do you know of any other special restaurants we should feature? Share your ideas in the comments!

The post The Most Unique McDonald’s In The World Is Right Here In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 6

Related
Only In Connecticut

Enjoy Mouthwatering Burgers And Local Brews At Prime 16 In Connecticut

Who doesn’t love a good hamburger? With all the meat-free options available nowadays, even vegetarians and vegans can be burger fanatics! If you love hamburgers in Connecticut, it doesn’t get much better than Prime 16 Tap House and Burgers. This spot is so beloved that they’ve got two locations in Connecticut, plus one in New […] The post Enjoy Mouthwatering Burgers And Local Brews At Prime 16 In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Connecticut’s Bacon-Themed Store, Nodine’s, Is Heaven For Meat-Lovers

There may be a growing trend of cutting back on animal products, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still people out there who love meat. If you’re a self-described carnivore and need a safe haven of meaty goodness, look no further than Nodine’s Smokehouse. This place started as a small family-owned smokehouse in 1969 and is now a nationwide supplier of quality meats. Their original production facility and offices are still in Torrington. If you want fresh, high quality-meat in Connecticut, it doesn’t get much better than Nodine’s.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Admission-Free, The Submarine Force Library And Museum In Connecticut Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Looking for fun activities in Connecticut? What about one you don’t even have to open your wallet for? The United States Navy Submarine Force Library and Museum in Groton is a fun, educational, and free experience that’s great for the whole family. This two-story museum has all kinds of information about the history of submarines. […] The post Admission-Free, The Submarine Force Library And Museum In Connecticut Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

One Of The Oldest Towns In The U.S., Windsor, Connecticut Is Now 384-Years-Old

As one of the original 13 colonies, there’s a lot of history in Connecticut. We’ve got charming downtown areas steeped in the grandeur of age. There are plenty of Revolutionary War and colonial era homes and museums. Most of our early towns have at least one building that is several hundred years old. But when […] The post One Of The Oldest Towns In The U.S., Windsor, Connecticut Is Now 384-Years-Old appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
Newington, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Only In Connecticut

The Henry David Thoreau Swinging Bridge In Connecticut Will Make Your Stomach Drop

We’ve got a lot of cool bridges in the Constitution State. There are gorgeous covered bridges in Connecticut that are relics of time gone by. And the Gold Star Memorial Bridge is a remarkable feat of engineering. (At more than 6,000 feet long, it’s actually the largest structure in the state!) The Henry David Thoreau Bridge lacks record-setting length and isn’t a covered bridge…but it still manages to be one of the most unique bridges in Connecticut. Read on to find out more: though fair warning, if you’re afraid of heights, this may be one you want to skip!
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Customize Your Own Cookie With The Delectable Treats At Cake, Batter, And Roll In Connecticut

You may be familiar with chef Lindsey Chartrand even if you haven’t been to her new store, Cake, Batter, and Roll. Her food truck has been touring Connecticut for the last few years now, serving up Liege waffles. They are unique in that they are made from a dough instead of a batter, and sprinkled […] The post Customize Your Own Cookie With The Delectable Treats At Cake, Batter, And Roll In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Most People Don’t Know These 8 Super Tiny Towns In Connecticut Exist

Connecticut is known for being a small state: only Delaware and Rhode Island are smaller. We’ve also got an abundance of small towns. We’ve written about some great small towns in Connecticut that make for excellent day trips before. But we’ve got so many great villages and census-designated places that are even tinier! Read on […] The post Most People Don’t Know These 8 Super Tiny Towns In Connecticut Exist appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Railroad Tunnel You’ll Find At Steep Rock Preserve In Connecticut

Connecticut gets a bad rap as a boring state. If you’ve spent any time in the marvelous Constitution State, you know nothing could be further from the truth. There are so many beautiful places and natural wonders in Connecticut. It’s an outdoor lover’s dream and it’s just waiting to be explored. One park in Connecticut […] The post There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Railroad Tunnel You’ll Find At Steep Rock Preserve In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The World#Design#Retro#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Mcdonald S
Only In Connecticut

Dennis Hill Gazebo Loop Is An Easy Hike In Connecticut That Will Lead You Someplace Unforgettable

Here in the Constitution State, we’ve got a lot of nature for hikers to explore. There’s no shortage of outdoor areas where you can stretch your legs and explore the wilderness. Connecticut may be a small state, but we’ve got 139 state parks and two national parks, not to mention all our fantastic municipal parks. […] The post Dennis Hill Gazebo Loop Is An Easy Hike In Connecticut That Will Lead You Someplace Unforgettable appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Connecticut

Connecticut is probably not the first place you think of when you hear “mountains.” True, we don’t have the glorious peaks of the west. Bear Mountain, our highest point, is not quite 2,400 feet high, ranking 39th amongst all state high points. But we do have some beautiful elevations here within the Taconic Range. One mountain town in Connecticut that’s filled with history and incredible views is Avon, a suburb of Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Experience The Fall Colors Like Never Before With A Stay At The Winvian Farm Cottages In Connecticut

When it comes to accommodations in Connecticut, it doesn’t get much prettier than Winvian Farm. This collection of 18 luxury resort cottages in the rolling Litchfield Hills is one of the most stunning hotels in Connecticut. Each of the cottages has a unique theme, and there’s an amazing restaurant and spa on site. This is an incredible spot that will make your vacation or staycation even more delightful. This is one of the prettiest places in Connecticut, and it’s lovely at any time of year. But it’s truly magnificent when surrounded by fall foliage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Connecticut

The 5 Best Tenderloins In New England Are Right Here In Connecticut

Tenderloins are such an intriguing cut of meat. They are cut from the rarely-used loin muscles of an animal, giving them a distinctive and supple texture. They can sometimes be overshadowed by other types of meat. We get it, a big juicy burger is great and we love grilled chicken breast just as much as the next meat-eater. But tenderloins deserve some love, too! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite tenderloins in Connecticut. Check them out:
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Fall Just Might Be The Best Time To Visit The Connecticut College Arboretum

The Connecticut College Arboretum is a hidden gem in Connecticut. This 750-acre preserve is filled with a variety of plants, both native and imported. Many people only think about visiting botanical gardens in the spring, when most flowers are in full bloom. But because the arboretum has so many trees, it’s a great spot to check out in the fall as well. This is a fabulous place to take a stroll in the crisp autumn breeze and get in touch with nature. Life gets so busy with family responsibilities and work that we often forget how much beauty there is around us. This is one of the best spots to enjoy nature in Connecticut.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Connecticut

The Marvelous TJs Exotixs In Connecticut Sells Sodas And Snacks From All Over The World

If you’re thirsty, there’s no shortage of sodas in Connecticut. Stop by any convenience store or restaurant and pick up a can of Coke or Sprite. It’ll do the job and quench your thirst. But do you ever wish for something different than the typical grocery store soda options? If you’re looking for international snacks and sodas in Connecticut, look no further. TJ Exotixs in Hartford specializes in unique snacks and drinks that are imported from all over the globe.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Guilford, Connecticut Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

Esquire magazine recently published a list of the best small town vacations in America. There’s something to be said for a glamorous vacation to a big city, but a small town trip can be just as delightful. One small town in Connecticut that made the list is Guilford. It may lack the pizazz of bigger […] The post Guilford, Connecticut Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

We’ve Found The Most Stunning Restaurant In Connecticut And You’ll Want To Visit

When you’re dining out, the surroundings can be just as important as the food itself. Great views and a lovely atmosphere can elevate a restaurant experience to the next level. There are many options for beautiful restaurants in Connecticut. One that goes above and beyond in every category is White Horse Country Pub and Restaurant in New Preston. This delightful British pub has it all: Amazingly beautiful outdoor dining, a cozy, romantic interior, and incredible food. By any metric, this is one of the best restaurants in Connecticut and you won’t want to miss it!
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

These Trolley Rides In Connecticut Are Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family

There are a multitude of family-friendly places in Connecticut. From festivals and events to playgrounds and museums, we’ve got so much for kids here. One experience that’s great for the whole family is a visit to the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor. This spot is educational and fun. You can learn about trolley history […] The post These Trolley Rides In Connecticut Are Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

The Connecticut Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip

For a state as small as Connecticut, it’s amazing how many lovely spots we have to get out and enjoy nature! We are blessed with 139 state parks within our borders, plus two national parks. One park not only boasts the typical trails and beauty you’d expect from a state park in Connecticut, but it’s […] The post The Connecticut Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Pumpkintown USA In Connecticut Is A Classic Fall Tradition

If you’re a regular reader here, you know we love fall activities in Connecticut. One delightful autumn spot in East Hampton is Pumpkintown U.S.A. This family-friendly attraction is a small town with a population of 70 pumpkin-headed people and their pets. You can explore the village and its buildings and then drive through “The Ride,” a one-mile road with even more pumpkin heads. There’s also a garden center and shop to explore after you’ve seen all the villagers. It’s is a delightful outing for families looking to get into the fall spirit!
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Only In Connecticut

3K+
Followers
531
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Connecticut is for people who LOVE the Constitution State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy