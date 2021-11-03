“Unique” is not typically a word that comes to mind when you think of McDonald’s. The chain restaurant is well-known for its uniformity. They’ve practically perfected the art of standardization. Whether you’re in small town Nebraska or New York City, most McDonald’s tend to look alike, both outside and in. Part of the chain’s charm is that you know what you’ll be getting when you see those famed golden arches. You might be surprised to learn that we have a really unique McDonald’s in Connecticut that doesn’t look like any other around !

The Newington restaurant was one of the first three McDonald's franchises in Connecticut. It's styled with the old-time golden arches.

Very few McDonald's in America have this retro styling anymore. The corporation requires franchisees to consistently renovate their buildings. They tend to all end up pretty standardized.

Of course, the food is the same as the McDonald's you've come to know and love.

The interior is what you'd expect from a McDonald's, though it does have more glass than many locations.

That spectacular exterior will have you thinking you got transported back in time to 1955, when the chain's first restaurant opened!

Here's an older view from 2017, before the store was renovated and recolored gray.

The menu is standardized nationally, though some markets may occasionally test special new products.We're so glad they kept the iconic arch symbol in the design! Did you know that the arches were not originally intended to form an M logo, as they do today? That's why the two arches are pictured separately in old photos (or in retro-styled restaurants like this one).

Have you been to this unique McDonald’s in Connecticut? Or do you know of any other special restaurants we should feature? Share your ideas in the comments!

The post The Most Unique McDonald’s In The World Is Right Here In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State .