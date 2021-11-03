Trivia Deluxe is a new trivia game set in a TV show, out now on iOS and Android

Late last month, Square Enix finally revealed the Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster ($17.99) release date. I was wondering if both Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster and Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster would hit this year and at least Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster has made it. If you’ve not followed the Pixel Remaster series, the trio of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III arrived at once and we didn’t have to wait too long for Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster to hit mobile and PC. Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster has now started rolling out worldwide on iOS bringing Gilgamesh and much more. The Android and Steam versions should arrive within a few hours. As with prior releases in the Pixel Remaster series, Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster includes the UI improvements, auto-battle option, rearranged soundtrack, and updated pixel art. Watch the Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster launch trailer below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO