CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Trivia Deluxe is a new trivia game set in a TV show, out now on iOS and Android

By Catherine Ng Dellosa
pocketgamer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrivia buffs can now put their knowledge to the test with TRIVIA DELUXE, the latest offering from etermax (of Trivia Crack and Word Crack fame). The new family-friendly mobile title lets players answer questions in a true test of wits and win trophies for the ultimate bragging rights. In...

www.pocketgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechHive

Netflix rolls out mobile games for worldwide Android users, iOS support coming soon

A little more than two months after taking baby steps into gaming, Netflix has unveiled five mobile games for Android users. As promised, the games will be free for Netflix subscribers, with no ads or in-app purchases, and they’ll be available for Android devices worldwide. In a tweet, Netflix said that games for iOS users are “on the way.”
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Pikmin Bloom is Available Now on iOS and Android

If you’ve been looking for something to do with your phone that doesn’t involve stressful social media interactions or adorable cat videos, Niantic has you covered. The makers of mobile sensation Pokémon GO, Niantic has developed an all new AR-powered game to enjoy, this time based on Nintendo’s Pikmin series. Welcome to Pikmin Bloom, which you can learn all about in this overview trailer:
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Android#Trivia Games#Ios#Indian#Etermax#Question Factory#The Ios App Store#The Google Play Store#German#French#Italian#Iphone
pocketgamer.com

YOULOFT GAMES's Dungeon Hero is out now in early access on Android

Dungeon Hero is a brand new idle game where players will be challenging endless waves of monsters. It is developed by YOULOFT GAMES, who have produced several popular titles like the Dead Spreading series, Mega Tower – Casual tower defense, Tales Rush!, and Site Takeover. Dungeon Hero promises to deliver...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Tales of Luminaria, Bandai Namco's highly anticipated mobile RPG from the hit IP, is out now on iOS and Android

The long wait is over - Tales of Luminaria is out now for both iOS and Android devices, taking players back to the popular Tales franchise with a story made up of twenty-one perspectives. The 3D action RPG from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. features a brand new world and ensemble scenarios where players can experience a different story from each protagonist's point of view.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Idle-RPG, Mythic Heroes, is out now on iOS and Android

Between work and life it can be hard to find time for games, but this is when Idle-RPGs like Mythic Heroes are perfect. This epic mobile adventure combines the popular autoplay of games like AFK Arena, with a distinctive art-style inspired by comics and manga, and set in an enticing world filled with characters based on beloved myths and legendary deities.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Android Devices
cgmagonline.com

Netflix Games Available for Android Now, Coming Soon to iOS

Android Store and Netflix users can Netflix and chill in a whole different way with Netflix Games. Netflix has entered the gaming industry now! No, it is not a Squid Game video game, or at least not yet. Today marks the official launch of Netflix Games. So far, there will...
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

Social game FarmVille 3 out now on Android and iPhone

The FarmVille franchise is making a comeback, as Zynga has just announced FarmVille 3 is now available for Android and iOS. The latest FarmVille title promises to bring a one-of-a-kind farm to life with endearing characters, lovable animals and unique gameplay features. The agriculture-simulation social game welcomes back veterans and...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Tales of Luminaria: The brand new mobile RPG is now available for Android and iOS

Tales of Luminaria is the new 3D action RPG from Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. for mobile. After a long wait after the release announcement in August this year, Tales of Luminaria is now globally available on both Android and iOS devices. Players will get to explore a brand-new world and can experience the game from the perspective of 21 different protagonists. The game also takes the players back to the popular Tales franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Alien Animals: Sandbox, Play o’Clock Studio's 2D block building title, is coming to Android, iOS and Steam in 2022

Alien Animals: Sandbox is a 2D block-building game from Play o’Clock Studio that's landing on both iOS and Android devices soon. The family-friendly sandbox title lets players bop their heads to the beat while creating houses for ultra-cute and harmless aliens, with a recently released trailer that hypes up the game even more.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Nitro Jump Racing, Byss Mobile’s PvP racer, is being ported to mobile by Miniclip for Android and iOS

Byss Mobile has partnered with Miniclip to bring their game Nitro Jump Racing to iOS and Android. It is a PvP racing game where players fill up their garage with toy cars and participate in adrenaline boosting races on imaginative tracks set in kitchens, bathrooms and gardens. These tracks are filled with loops and obstacles to create a Hotwheels-esque atmosphere. Nitro Jump Racing launched worldwide in January 2021 and won a lot of acclaim for its high production values and enthralling gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Top 10 best match-3 games on Android

Match-three games are some of the most iconic mobile games for players of all ages. They're a great way to kill some spare time and they don't require you to have any prior gaming knowledge. You can play such games while on the bus, waiting in line, or whenever you want to take your mind off something mundane.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Puzzle & Dragons collaborates with the popular series Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai for a limited-time event

Puzzle & Dragons lets you become the hero you were meant to be by vanquishing the dark lord during a collaboration with Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai. This journey will last two weeks with a horde of rewards to be won. Throughout the event, players can collect Dragon Crest Medals, first-time clear rewards and multiple other goodies from limited-time event dungeons.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Final Fantasy V’ Pixel Remaster Is Rolling Out Now on iOS, Android, and Steam Worldwide

Late last month, Square Enix finally revealed the Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster ($17.99) release date. I was wondering if both Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster and Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster would hit this year and at least Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster has made it. If you’ve not followed the Pixel Remaster series, the trio of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III arrived at once and we didn’t have to wait too long for Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster to hit mobile and PC. Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster has now started rolling out worldwide on iOS bringing Gilgamesh and much more. The Android and Steam versions should arrive within a few hours. As with prior releases in the Pixel Remaster series, Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster includes the UI improvements, auto-battle option, rearranged soundtrack, and updated pixel art. Watch the Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster launch trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Skip-Bo, the classic board game, has already been played over three million times since its launch last week

Mattel163 launched their reincarnation of the 53-year-old board game Skip-Bo on Android and iOS last week. Players were clearly excited about the developer’s third entry into the mobile card game universe because it received over half a million pre-registration on Google Play. And now that the game has launched, it has already been played a whopping 3 million times within a week! Skip-Bo is a highly addictive game and the fans have clearly been enjoying themselves since its launch.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy