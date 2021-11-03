Suzuki, Allen lead Canadiens to 3-0 win over Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (4-3-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-8-0) Where: Bell Centre, Montreal. TV: Bally Sports Detroit-Plus. Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: The second of a four-game road trip in the northeast takes the Red Wings to Montreal as the Wings look to pick up their first win vs. Montreal in 2021. On Oct. 23, the Habs took down the Wings in convincing fashion with a 6-1 victory. A player to watch will be Wings forward Lucas Raymond who has collected six points and three goals in the last five games. ... Dylan Larkin (personal reasons) and Tyler Bertuzzi (unvaccinated) are both out. Bertuzzi leads the Wings with nine points; Larkin has eight points.
Detroit — The Florida Panthers are arguably the best team in the NHL right now. They have a deep, a good blend of experience and youth, scoring depth, and could be peaking collectively at the right time. The Red Wings played a good game Friday at Little Caesars Arena, maybe...
John Tavares had a goal and two assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs held on to defeat the visiting Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. Jake Muzzin and Alexander Kerfoot each added a goal and an assist and Michael Bunting and Mitchell Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won two in a row.
Considering not even two weeks had passed since they were shown the door in Montreal, the Detroit Red Wings didn’t look like they had learned a thing. They fell behind early Tuesday at Bell Centre, and deservedly so as they struggled to match the Canadiens’ energy. The Wings settled down,...
The Detroit Red Wings were missing their two most dangerous offensive threats Tuesday, and the rest of the team could not compensate. Jake Allen made 22 saves as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Red Wings 3-0, their second victory in 10 days over Detroit at the Bell Centre. The Red...
The Red Wings came into Tuesday night with their greatest challenge yet; not only are they missing one of their top wingers in Tyler Bertuzzi, they’re also missing Dylan Larkin, who missed the game due to a personal matter. That put Michael Rasmussen in the first-line center role, which really should have painted a picture as to how this game would play out.. After taking down the Habs 4 times last season, the revenge tour continued for Montreal, who handed Detroit an ugly 3-0 shutout.
The Montreal Canadiens came out flying on Tuesday night and scored two quick goals in the first period and added an empty net goal late in the game for a 3-0 victory over the Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings are now 0-3 in Canada for the season. Here are...
Patrice Bergeron led the way with four goals in Thursday's win. The Boston Bruins embarked on an unusual schedule to start their 2021-22 campaign. Thursday’s tilt with the Detroit Red Wings marked their first game since Saturday’s thrilling 3-2 shootout win over the previously undefeated Florida Panthers. This same Bruins squad encountered a 10-day layover between their preseason finale and their season-opening 3-1 triumph over the Dallas Stars. In between, they’ve endured more unusual timeframes — three days between their win over Dallas and their second game of the season and again between their 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks and their first meeting of the year with Florida to kick off a two-game road trip.
Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron found the perfect spot to break out of a quiet start to the 2021-22 campaign. It was an ‘old reliable’ kind of spot for Bergeron, too, as the B’s center notched three power-play goals (and all from his normal post on the Boston man advantage) and a fourth on the way to a 5-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday night.
The Boston Bruins utilized their four days of rest to put on a show at TD Garden. Boston returned to action Thursday night to face the Detroit Red Wings and walked out with a convincing victory. The Bruins won 5-1 on the back of Patrice Bergeron’s four-goal game. B’s head...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Detroit Red Wings were in need of a confidence boost as they finished up their first big road trip of the season. They earned it, with rookie Moritz Seider scoring his first NHL goal in overtime to secure a 4-3 victory against the the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at KeyBank Center.
Raise your hand if you wrote the Detroit Red Wings off with under ten to play in the third. I was actually nodding off at some points and was ready to file the wrap as soon at the clock hit zeroes. Then Tyler Bertuzzi happened. The first observation is what...
DETROIT (AP) — Pius Suter and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 Sunday night. Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings. Sam Gagnerm, Filip Hronek and Nick Leddy each had two assists. Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots, including 19 in the third period.
BUFFALO -- In another example of the kind of resolve the Red Wings have shown in the early portion of the 2021-22 season, Moritz Seider and Tyler Bertuzzi led Detroit to a come-from-behind, 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night at KeyBank Center. Seider scored the first...
The Detroit Red Wings handed the Edmonton Oilers their second loss of the regular season, clinging on to a 4-2 win nd moving to 7-5-2 on the season. The Red Wings game out of the gates hot. They had solid amounts of offensive zone time, as all of the lines started generating consistent chances.
MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki scored his fourth goal in five games to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Thursday night. Suzuki gave Montreal the lead with a power-play goal midway through the third period, and Jake Evans iced it with an empty-netter. Brendan Gallagher and Ben Chiarot also scored for the Canadiens, and Jake Allen made 24 saves.
Detroit — This time there was no rally and victory against the Washington Capitals. The Red Wings pulled one of those this season, but Thursday fell behind and never caught up, losing 2-0. Washington's Dmitry Orlov and Lars Eller scored 10 seconds apart midway in the first period, and goaltender...
And so coach Jeremy Colliton skates away into hockey oblivion, fired by the Blackhawks after 205 games without ever coaching a full season, reduced to a trivia question by a lost franchise searching for answers.
