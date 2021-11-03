Admission-Free, The Submarine Force Library And Museum In Connecticut Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Looking for fun activities in Connecticut? What about one you don’t even have to open your wallet for? The United States Navy Submarine Force Library and Museum in Groton is a fun, educational, and free experience that’s great for the whole family . This two-story museum has all kinds of information about the history of submarines.

Even if you aren't particularly interested in naval history, this is a fascinating experience. The material is presented in an easy-to-understand format that's great even for kids.

This spot houses a variety of submarine models. Submarines have played an important part in many U.S. wars. There's lots of great info here, particularly on the Cold War.

Kids will love looking at the miniature dioramas.

There's even a fantastic new augmented reality experience you can download via an app on your cell phone.

One of the most interesting parts of the museum is touring the USS Nautilus. The submarine was the world's first nuclear-powered ship and was also the first ship to go to the North Pole.

It's amazing to think that people live in such small quarters for so long on submarine missions!

The Nautilus went into dry dock for repairs in October 2021 and will be off-site for a few months. However, you can still take a virtual tour of the vessel until it returns to the museum.

World War II subs could only stay underwater for 12-48 hours. Nautilus featured improved technology and could stay submerged for up to two weeks.

For more information about the museum, check out its website .

