CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Admission-Free, The Submarine Force Library And Museum In Connecticut Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

By Lisa Sammons
Only In Connecticut
Only In Connecticut
 4 days ago

Looking for fun activities in Connecticut? What about one you don’t even have to open your wallet for? The United States Navy Submarine Force Library and Museum in Groton is a fun, educational, and free experience that’s great for the whole family . This two-story museum has all kinds of information about the history of submarines.

Even if you aren't particularly interested in naval history, this is a fascinating experience. The material is presented in an easy-to-understand format that's great even for kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ET3p_0ckplVZc00
Alexander Zaytsev/Google Maps

This spot houses a variety of submarine models. Submarines have played an important part in many U.S. wars. There's lots of great info here, particularly on the Cold War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWGLE_0ckplVZc00
Greg Catcott/Google Maps

Kids will love looking at the miniature dioramas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZaFKw_0ckplVZc00
J. P./Google Maps

There's even a fantastic new augmented reality experience you can download via an app on your cell phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1R0Q_0ckplVZc00
EP RM/Google Maps

One of the most interesting parts of the museum is touring the USS Nautilus. The submarine was the world's first nuclear-powered ship and was also the first ship to go to the North Pole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yeTTc_0ckplVZc00
A. B. M Hasan Talukder/Google Maps

It's amazing to think that people live in such small quarters for so long on submarine missions!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KvBQk_0ckplVZc00
Alexander Zaytsev/Google Maps
World War II subs could only stay underwater for 12-48 hours. Nautilus featured improved technology and could stay submerged for up to two weeks.

The Nautilus went into dry dock for repairs in October 2021 and will be off-site for a few months. However, you can still take a virtual tour of the vessel until it returns to the museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15NVZi_0ckplVZc00
Ron Mosocco/Google Maps

For more information about the museum, check out its website .

Have you visited the United States Navy Submarine Force Library and Museum? Share your experiences in the comments! We’d love to hear what other museums in Connecticut you’d like to see featured.

The post Admission-Free, The Submarine Force Library And Museum In Connecticut Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Connecticut

Enjoy Mouthwatering Burgers And Local Brews At Prime 16 In Connecticut

Who doesn’t love a good hamburger? With all the meat-free options available nowadays, even vegetarians and vegans can be burger fanatics! If you love hamburgers in Connecticut, it doesn’t get much better than Prime 16 Tap House and Burgers. This spot is so beloved that they’ve got two locations in Connecticut, plus one in New […] The post Enjoy Mouthwatering Burgers And Local Brews At Prime 16 In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

One Of The Oldest Towns In The U.S., Windsor, Connecticut Is Now 384-Years-Old

As one of the original 13 colonies, there’s a lot of history in Connecticut. We’ve got charming downtown areas steeped in the grandeur of age. There are plenty of Revolutionary War and colonial era homes and museums. Most of our early towns have at least one building that is several hundred years old. But when […] The post One Of The Oldest Towns In The U.S., Windsor, Connecticut Is Now 384-Years-Old appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

The Most Unique McDonald’s In The World Is Right Here In Connecticut

“Unique” is not typically a word that comes to mind when you think of McDonald’s. The chain restaurant is well-known for its uniformity. They’ve practically perfected the art of standardization. Whether you’re in small town Nebraska or New York City, most McDonald’s tend to look alike, both outside and in. Part of the chain’s charm […] The post The Most Unique McDonald’s In The World Is Right Here In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Connecticut’s Bacon-Themed Store, Nodine’s, Is Heaven For Meat-Lovers

There may be a growing trend of cutting back on animal products, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still people out there who love meat. If you’re a self-described carnivore and need a safe haven of meaty goodness, look no further than Nodine’s Smokehouse. This place started as a small family-owned smokehouse in 1969 and is now a nationwide supplier of quality meats. Their original production facility and offices are still in Torrington. If you want fresh, high quality-meat in Connecticut, it doesn’t get much better than Nodine’s.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groton, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Government
Groton, CT
Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
Groton, CT
Government
Only In Connecticut

The Henry David Thoreau Swinging Bridge In Connecticut Will Make Your Stomach Drop

We’ve got a lot of cool bridges in the Constitution State. There are gorgeous covered bridges in Connecticut that are relics of time gone by. And the Gold Star Memorial Bridge is a remarkable feat of engineering. (At more than 6,000 feet long, it’s actually the largest structure in the state!) The Henry David Thoreau Bridge lacks record-setting length and isn’t a covered bridge…but it still manages to be one of the most unique bridges in Connecticut. Read on to find out more: though fair warning, if you’re afraid of heights, this may be one you want to skip!
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Most People Don’t Know These 8 Super Tiny Towns In Connecticut Exist

Connecticut is known for being a small state: only Delaware and Rhode Island are smaller. We’ve also got an abundance of small towns. We’ve written about some great small towns in Connecticut that make for excellent day trips before. But we’ve got so many great villages and census-designated places that are even tinier! Read on […] The post Most People Don’t Know These 8 Super Tiny Towns In Connecticut Exist appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Railroad Tunnel You’ll Find At Steep Rock Preserve In Connecticut

Connecticut gets a bad rap as a boring state. If you’ve spent any time in the marvelous Constitution State, you know nothing could be further from the truth. There are so many beautiful places and natural wonders in Connecticut. It’s an outdoor lover’s dream and it’s just waiting to be explored. One park in Connecticut […] The post There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Railroad Tunnel You’ll Find At Steep Rock Preserve In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Customize Your Own Cookie With The Delectable Treats At Cake, Batter, And Roll In Connecticut

You may be familiar with chef Lindsey Chartrand even if you haven’t been to her new store, Cake, Batter, and Roll. Her food truck has been touring Connecticut for the last few years now, serving up Liege waffles. They are unique in that they are made from a dough instead of a batter, and sprinkled […] The post Customize Your Own Cookie With The Delectable Treats At Cake, Batter, And Roll In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Submarines#Perfect Day#Google Maps World War Ii#Nautilus
Only In Connecticut

You Can’t Pass Up The Amazing Made-From-Scratch Burgers At GoldBurgers In Connecticut

We are blessed with fantastic burgers in Connecticut. Seriously, when it comes to hamburgers, you’ve got no shortage of options! One spot that features high quality hamburgers in many varieties is GoldBurgers in Newington. There is an amazing array of selections, and all the food is fresh and made from scratch. These aren’t your everyday […] The post You Can’t Pass Up The Amazing Made-From-Scratch Burgers At GoldBurgers In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

The Party-Sized Pizza At Angelina’s Pizza In Connecticut Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

We’re famous for our pizza restaurants in Connecticut. After all, the cult classic film “Mystic Pizza” was inspired by a joint in the Constitution State. We’ve got New York style pizzas, Chicago style pizzas, pizzas with exotic toppings, plain old chain pizzas. But what about those times you need a huge pizza? Maybe you’re having […] The post The Party-Sized Pizza At Angelina’s Pizza In Connecticut Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Experience The Fall Colors Like Never Before With A Stay At The Winvian Farm Cottages In Connecticut

When it comes to accommodations in Connecticut, it doesn’t get much prettier than Winvian Farm. This collection of 18 luxury resort cottages in the rolling Litchfield Hills is one of the most stunning hotels in Connecticut. Each of the cottages has a unique theme, and there’s an amazing restaurant and spa on site. This is an incredible spot that will make your vacation or staycation even more delightful. This is one of the prettiest places in Connecticut, and it’s lovely at any time of year. But it’s truly magnificent when surrounded by fall foliage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Only In Connecticut

Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At Stirrup Fun Stables In Connecticut

Fall in Connecticut is a magical time. With so many activities to experience, it’s almost overwhelming. From visiting autumn attractions like Pumpkintown U.S.A. to picking apples at Karabin Farms, there’s a lot to do here. One activity you may have not yet considered is a trail ride in Connecticut. Even if you’ve never ridden a […] The post Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At Stirrup Fun Stables In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

The 5 Best Tenderloins In New England Are Right Here In Connecticut

Tenderloins are such an intriguing cut of meat. They are cut from the rarely-used loin muscles of an animal, giving them a distinctive and supple texture. They can sometimes be overshadowed by other types of meat. We get it, a big juicy burger is great and we love grilled chicken breast just as much as the next meat-eater. But tenderloins deserve some love, too! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite tenderloins in Connecticut. Check them out:
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

The Marvelous TJs Exotixs In Connecticut Sells Sodas And Snacks From All Over The World

If you’re thirsty, there’s no shortage of sodas in Connecticut. Stop by any convenience store or restaurant and pick up a can of Coke or Sprite. It’ll do the job and quench your thirst. But do you ever wish for something different than the typical grocery store soda options? If you’re looking for international snacks and sodas in Connecticut, look no further. TJ Exotixs in Hartford specializes in unique snacks and drinks that are imported from all over the globe.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Guilford, Connecticut Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

Esquire magazine recently published a list of the best small town vacations in America. There’s something to be said for a glamorous vacation to a big city, but a small town trip can be just as delightful. One small town in Connecticut that made the list is Guilford. It may lack the pizazz of bigger […] The post Guilford, Connecticut Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

These Trolley Rides In Connecticut Are Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family

There are a multitude of family-friendly places in Connecticut. From festivals and events to playgrounds and museums, we’ve got so much for kids here. One experience that’s great for the whole family is a visit to the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor. This spot is educational and fun. You can learn about trolley history […] The post These Trolley Rides In Connecticut Are Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

The Connecticut Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip

For a state as small as Connecticut, it’s amazing how many lovely spots we have to get out and enjoy nature! We are blessed with 139 state parks within our borders, plus two national parks. One park not only boasts the typical trails and beauty you’d expect from a state park in Connecticut, but it’s […] The post The Connecticut Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

We’ve Found The Most Stunning Restaurant In Connecticut And You’ll Want To Visit

When you’re dining out, the surroundings can be just as important as the food itself. Great views and a lovely atmosphere can elevate a restaurant experience to the next level. There are many options for beautiful restaurants in Connecticut. One that goes above and beyond in every category is White Horse Country Pub and Restaurant in New Preston. This delightful British pub has it all: Amazingly beautiful outdoor dining, a cozy, romantic interior, and incredible food. By any metric, this is one of the best restaurants in Connecticut and you won’t want to miss it!
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Only In Connecticut

3K+
Followers
531
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Connecticut is for people who LOVE the Constitution State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy