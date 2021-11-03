A new parklet extension up for debate for Carmel-by-the-Sea

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION) Parklets popped up and stayed up along the streets of Carmel-by-the Sea, as a temporary solution to pandemic dining and wine tasting in the city. The removal of temporary restaurant parklets was to expire on October 12th, however, the City Council acted to extend the removal by 30 days, to November 12th. With that deadline looming, consideration of extending the mandatory removal date was once again put on the table during Tuesday's city council meeting.

The vote was unanimous, to extend the date on restaurant parklets through January 20th, largely in part because of Monterey County’s new indoor mask mandate that goes into effect Friday. The City Council plans to remove the topic off of December’s meeting and revisit long-term plans in January to either permanently keep or slowly phase out the structures. But following past meetings regarding the parklets, there have been many pros and cons shared between those who live there, retail shop owners, and restaurant owners.

There are still concerns about continued parking problems and lack of sidewalk space, especially heading into the holiday season. Some addressed their concerns about the changing weather, as we start to see more rainy and windy conditions. Others spoke about the safety of the structures and the look of certain parklets. Others felt they were intruding on diners while on a walk.

Any restaurant looking to keep their parklet during this period will have to continue paying for each parking space, $842 per spot. However, January’s fees could be prorated while they wait for the city to make their next move.

"At the time of the October 5th City Council meeting, there were 26 restaurant parklets remaining in the Village. All 26 of the remaining parklet operators paid their rental fee to the City on time. One parklet operator reduced from two-spaces to one-space." City of Carmel-by-the-Sea, City Council Staff Report.



To clarify, even with Monterey County’s mask mandate in place, you can remove your mask while eating and/or drinking. A long-term plan for parklets in Carmel-by-the-Sea will be revisited in detail in January.

The post A new parklet extension up for debate for Carmel-by-the-Sea appeared first on KION546 .