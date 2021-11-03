CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washburn Rural boys soccer uses early lead to advance to state semis

By Landon Reinhardt
KSNT News
 9 days ago

(KSNT)- Washburn Rural boy’s soccer (18-0-0) found themselves in front of Derby (15-2-2) early on Tuesday night and never looked back, routing the Panthers 6-1 and advancing to the state semifinals.

The night was cold but Rural senior Joe Morse was colder, converting a goal off a side throw-in 20 seconds into the game. The Junior Blues maintained the 1-0 lead until 16 minutes left in the first half, when Rural sophomore Devon Rutschmann punched in a second goal, making the lead 2-0.

Rural kept possession of the ball most of the night, but a kick inside the box from Derby senior Cole Dubois found the back of the net with six minutes left in the first half to narrow Rural’s lead to 2-1 going into the break.

Rural gave themselves some breathing room with 16 minutes left in the game with a tip-in goal from sophomore Benett Hallauer to push the lead to 3-1.

With 12 minutes to go, Derby gave itself an own-goal after misplaying a kick and heading it into their own net, pushing the Rural lead to 4-1. Less than a minute later, Rural junior Easton Bradstreet added his own score to make the game 5-1. Sophomore Hayden Shriver scored next to blow the game wide open. The Junior Blues completed the dominant win 6-1.

The win keeps Rural undefeated on the season and sends them to the 6A state semifinals, where they will take on Blue Valley NW (8-10-1) on Friday, November 5 for a chance to go to the state championship game. Friday’s game will be played at the College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe and start at 5 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

