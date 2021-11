Sherburne County Commissioners Tuesday approved a $1.5 million grant program to expand broadband service to unserved and underserved areas of the county. The money will help bring reliable, affordable high-speed internet to more Sherburne County households and businesses, with the funds coming from the America Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The grants will be awarded to service providers for eligible projects that provide service designed to reliably meet or exceed a symmetrical 100 Mbps download and upload speeds or, where symmetrical 100 Mbps speeds are not practicable, 100 Mbps download and at least 20 Mbps upload speeds.

SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO