Using Chaos Studio, Azure users can see how their apps respond against real-world disruptions by throwing at them random outages, extreme network latencies, expired secrets and even complete data center outages. It’s one thing to theorize what would happen if one of those things happened, and plan accordingly. It’s another to see it in action. Given the complexity of modern data center infrastructures, chances are that even a minor outage somewhere could cascade into a much larger issue and, before you know it, your platform is down for a few days.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO