Voters Approve Bond Measure for New GJHS

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — School District 51 has announced that Measure 4B on the Mesa County ballot has passed. With the passage of 4B, the district will be able to sell bonds this winter and begin the process of building a new high school. Construction is scheduled to begin next year and wrap up by the end of 2024. Students and staff will remain in the current building while the new building is under construction on the same property at 1400 N. Fifth St.

The new school will be three stories tall and will preserve the east gym and the art building – both of which were built using piles, unlike the other buildings on Grand Junction’s campus. The new building will also have piles, which anchor the foundation to hard shale instead of clay, preventing the new school from experiencing the same maintenance issues that plague the current buildings. In addition, having one main building with a single public entrance adheres to modern school security standards.

The district says that it is committed to transparency with all bond dollars, and will continue to post updates at d51schools.org .

KREX will continue to provide updates throughout the construction process.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.