New York City, NY

Adams beats Sliwa in NYC mayoral race to replace de Blasio

By Aliza Chasan, Associated Press, Ayana Harry
 9 days ago

NEW YORK — Eric Adams was overwhelmingly voted in as New York City’s next mayor, becoming just the second Black man to represent one of the country’s most diverse cities.

As a former NYPD captain and current Brooklyn borough president, Adams built his mayoral campaign as the law-and-order candidate. He beat a crowded field in the Democratic primary and took down Republican opponent Curtis Sliwa in the general election.

The Associated Press called the election less than 15 minutes after the polls were closed.

“We have to coalesce to save this city,” Sliwa said after the race was called for Adams.

Watch Adams’ acceptance speech

Adams took the stage at his victory party to chants of “the champ is here.”

“It’s official — our five-borough, knock-every-door, reach-every-voter campaign was successful: We have won the race for Mayor of New York City,” Adams tweeted. “This is my dream come true, and I couldn’t be more proud to represent the City that we all love as your Mayor-elect.”

Adams was widely favored to win in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans 7-to-1. He’ll replace Mayor Bill de Blasio as the city’s leader.

2021 election: New York results

New York City will see a number of changes under Adams, including its approach to crime fighting, which was one of the top issues for voters. He’s committed to selecting a woman as the city’s next NYPD commissioner. Adams is also a strong believer in residency requirements for the NYPD.

As mayor, Adams will be charged with continuing the fight against COVID and leading city recovery efforts. He’s said he supports the vaccine mandate for city workers. Adams also backs a vaccine mandate for school children if there’s full FDA approval and a recommendation from city health professionals.

It’s not his only plan impacting students: Adams does not intend to get rid of the city’s program for gifted and talented students , nipping plans that de Blasio announced.

During his campaign, Adams spoke frequently of his dual identity as a 22-year police veteran and a Black man who endured police brutality himself as a teenager. He said he was beaten by officers at age 15.

After retiring from the police department in 2006, Adams won a seat in the state Senate representing a Brooklyn district. He was elected Brooklyn borough president in 2013 and held that job while running to succeed the term-limited de Blasio.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

