Watsonville man arrested for stabbing and homophobic slurs

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Two men were attacked by a suspect who was saying homophobic slurs near Beach and Main Street before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Santa Cruz Police Department.

Police said the suspect was carrying two knives when he started calling the two victims "homophobic epithets." The victims tried to deescalate the situation, but the suspect attacked them, stabbing one of them in the leg before running off.

Just after arriving on the scene, Santa Cruz Police said they called Santa Cruz Fire and paramedics to transport the victim to a trauma center for a "significant, but non-life-threatening stab wound."

SCPD said patrolling officers located and arrested the 39-year-old Watsonville residents suspected of the crime several blocks away from the scene.

The 39-year-old had physical evidence and was booked into county jail for assault with a deadly weapon, violation of one's civil rights, threatening a person based on their perceived characteristics, and possession of a concealed knife.

Santa Cruz Police Department said the detectives believe the motive for the attack was the perceived sexual orientation of the victims, so the suspect faces additional hate crime charges along with a $200,000 bail increase.

"In the wake of recent events and increased attention on hate crimes, the Santa Cruz Police Department continues to show our commitment to thoroughly investigate any reported hate crimes in the City of Santa Cruz," the department stated. "A hate crime is against a person, group, or property motivated by the victim's real or perceived protected social group."

