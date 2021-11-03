CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Department of State: Municipal elections run ‘smoothly and without major incident’

By Sami Squires
WBRE
WBRE
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1nae_0ckpikga00

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reported an hour after Pennsylvania polls closed that the municipal election went smoothly and was “without major incident”.

Election Results

“Thanks to the hard work and professionalism of county election officials and poll workers, we didn’t see any major or widespread issues,” Secretary Degraffenreid said. “No-excuse mail-in voting remained a popular option among voters in this fourth election since it first became available in Pennsylvania.”

Voter turnout on par for Luzerne County

According to a press release from the department of state, secretary Degraffenreid said the counties sent out more than 1,009,000 mail ballots, in which an estimated 73% were returned by Tuesday afternoon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBRE

Pennsylvania court throws out governor’s school mask mandate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/WHTM) — A state court has thrown out an order by Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary that requires masks inside K-12 schools. Commonwealth Court ruled that said the mask mandate didn’t comply with rules for setting regulations and was adopted without an existing disaster emergency declared by the governor. The court sided 4-1 with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Volunteers needed to ‘Pick Up Pennsylvania’

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Departments of Environmental Protection and Transportation are encouraging Pennsylvanians to volunteer for “Pick Up Pennsylvania”. “Pick Up Pennsylvania” is an initiative by the DEP, DOT, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and Ocean Conservancy International Coastal Zone Cleanup to clean fall litter to benefit streams, rivers and lakes. Those who organize these […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Flooding closes Commerce Boulevard, again

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dickson City Police are warning motorists of an all too common road closure. Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City, near the Home Depot and Taco Bell, is closed due to flooding. Eyewitness News will continue to update as to when the road reopens.
DICKSON CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Elections
Luzerne County, PA
Sports
Harrisburg, PA
Elections
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Luzerne County, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Harrisburg, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WBRE

WBRE

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy