Local food drive helps the community and anyone who donates

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Thanksgiving is coming up fast and one local business is trying to give back in a unique way.

Leonard Meat is collecting canned goods for Topeka’s 54th Community Thanksgiving Dinner. But Leonard’s isn’t just accepting donations, they are giving their own donations to anyone who participates. All people have to do is drop off two or more canned goods. For every two cans people donate, they receive one pound of Leonard’s best hamburger meat for free.

“We would absolutely love to give away a minimum of 1500 pounds of hamburger meat,” Leann Bearden, an employee at Leonard Meat, said. “That would be a collection of at least 3,000 items for the community dinner.”

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is looking for specific canned goods. Click here for a look at the list.

