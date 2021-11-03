CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Local food drive helps the community and anyone who donates

By Katie Garceran
KSNT News
 9 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Thanksgiving is coming up fast and one local business is trying to give back in a unique way.

Leonard Meat is collecting canned goods for Topeka’s 54th Community Thanksgiving Dinner. But Leonard’s isn’t just accepting donations, they are giving their own donations to anyone who participates. All people have to do is drop off two or more canned goods. For every two cans people donate, they receive one pound of Leonard’s best hamburger meat for free.

Santa has arrived to usher in the holiday season

“We would absolutely love to give away a minimum of 1500 pounds of hamburger meat,” Leann Bearden, an employee at Leonard Meat, said. “That would be a collection of at least 3,000 items for the community dinner.”

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is looking for specific canned goods. Click here for a look at the list.

KSNT News

Buffalo Grille, new BBQ restaurant now open in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A new barbecue restaurant has officially opened its doors in Capital City. Buffalo Grille is located at 5900 S. Topeka Blvd. in the building formerly known as “Amigos” Topeka Mexican Restaurant. It opened on November 1 but has already been swamped with business. The owner said they offer a wide variety of menu […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Active soldiers receiving a surprise this Veteran’s Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Fourth Graders at McCarter Elementary School in Topeka are sending active soldiers stationed in Kuwait and Iraq letters of encouragement this Veteran’s Day. Tamara Sanders is the teacher who came up with the idea as she has two brothers who are or were formerly involved with the military. She came up with […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

