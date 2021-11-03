CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Here are some key takeaways from Tuesday's elections

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press
Atlantic City Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe off-year elections for governor in Virginia and New Jersey tend to...

pressofatlanticcity.com

Daily Iowan

Grassley says national results from Tuesday’s elections are encouraging

Sen. Grassley, R-Iowa, said on a national basis, he felt that voters were influenced by inflation, immigration, and calls to defund the police in elections on Tuesday night. He cited Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin won the gubernatorial race, and Minneapolis, where voters rejected a ballot measure to overhaul policing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOLF

The Municipal Election is Tuesday; Here's how to vote and how to view results

HARRISBURG, PA (WOLF) — With Tuesday’s municipal election just one day away, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reminded Pennsylvanians that the Department of State’s election night returns website offers up-to-the-minute results. “The public, candidates and the media can find the most complete picture of how Pennsylvanians voted on our...
HARRISBURG, PA
kiwaradio.com

Huge Uptick In Voter Turn Out In Some Counties For Tuesday’s Elections

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says there was a pretty big uptick in voter turn out for Tuesday’s city and school board elections in Polk, Linn and Black Hawk Counties. Voter turn-out in Black Hawk County will be at least double what it was for city and school board elections two years ago. Pate says voter participation has been trending up in most elections over the past six years.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
New Jersey State
State
Virginia State
NBC Connecticut

Decision 2021: Election Results in Some of CT's Key Races

Last year's presidential election brought with it historic voting turnout rates in Connecticut. While much lower turnout is expected for tonight's elections, the Secretary of the State reminds everyone that your vote carries even more weight at home. Polls closed at 8 p.m. in Connecticut and then the wait for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Atlantic City Press

Reports: Ciattarelli to concede governor race to Murphy on Friday

Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli will conceded to Gov. Phil Murphy in New Jersey's governor's race Friday, according to Politico New Jersey and confirmed by NJ Advance Media and the New York Times. Ciattarelli has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference at the Raritan Municipal Building in Somerset County, his hometown,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
#Election
Atlantic City Press

Red wave includes Northfield as two Dems lose Council seats

NORTHFIELD — After close to three decades on City Council, Frank Perri will be off the governing body by year’s end, unseated by fellow councilman Greg Dewees on Election Day. Barbara Anne Madden, a Democrat like Perri, also lost her seat, falling behind Republican challenger Carolyn Bucci by a wide...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Atlantic City Press

Buena vote reflects discontent with council vacancy, fire company dissolution

The 2021 New Jersey county and local elections saw Republicans dominate Democrats at the polls in Atlantic County. Amidst a red wave, only one of the county’s 19 municipalities saw Democratic challengers unseat GOP incumbents — the traditionally conservative borough of Buena. Incumbent Buena Councilman Joseph Mancuso Jr. and Councilwoman...
BUENA, NJ
Atlantic City Press

History should show Democrats that it's best not to go it alone, by Gary Franks

Whenever we had major social legislation pass and become law, we had both political parties involved in the process. The measures passed with a substantial amount of Democrat and Republican support, regardless of party ideology or who occupied the Oval Office. This has served our country well. Bipartisanship, in essence,...
U.S. POLITICS
marylandmatters.org

Maryland Winners and Losers From Tuesday’s Elections

Tuesday’s election results — in Virginia, in New Jersey, and elsewhere — will be interpreted, reinterpreted and misinterpreted again and again over the next few months. So why shouldn’t we get in on the action?. There were also elections in Maryland this week — they too may tell us something...
MARYLAND STATE
WRAL

Key takeaways from 2021 election results

Republican Party performs stronger-than-expected performances on Tuesday, signaling a reckoning amongst democrats as they look at what went wrong for them on Election Day. Despite pulling out some mayoral wins in some of the nation's biggest cities, democrats are facing a wake-up call regarding voter concerns about the economy and COVID-19.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newsitem.com

Takeaways from Tuesday's elections: Bad omens for Democrats

The off-year elections for governor in Virginia and New Jersey tend to receive outsize attention, and the results are mined for deeper meaning about what they portend for the midterm elections the following year that determine which party controls Congress.
ELECTIONS

