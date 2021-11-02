CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2021 Election: New Jersey, Philadelphia Ballot Question Results

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Tuesday, New Jersey and Philadelphia voters had the final say on several critical ballot questions. Yes or no, the voters spoke loud and clear. Should Philadelphians change the city’s charter to urge the state legislature to decriminalize marijuana and allow it to be sold outside of medical...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Video Claims To Show Ballots From New Jersey’s Nov. 3 Election In Gloucester County Recycling Bins

A video shared on Twitter purportedly shows ballots from the recent election thrown out in recycling bins outside the Gloucester County Office of Elections building in New Jersey. Verdict: False. None of the papers in the recycling bins had any “viable election use,” according to the Gloucester County clerk’s office....
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Elections
State
New Jersey State
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Shore News Network

Down 66,400 votes, Ciattarelli cites election errors and hints at ballot recount, election challenge in New Jersey race

New Jersey Republican candidate for Governor Jack Ciattarelli is claiming election technology errors in a system put in place by Governor Phil Murphy has resulted in 70,000 provisional ballots statewide. Ciattarelli said errors at the polls forced voters to cast 70,000 provisional ballots and says that they have not yet been counted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thepressgroup.net

Election ’21: Two state questions and local Open Space funds on ballot

PASCACK VALLEY—Park Ridge and Woodcliff Lake are asking residents via public questions on the Nov. 2 ballot to renew local Open Space funds. And New Jersey is asking voters to consider two public questions on expanding gambling to New Jersey college sports teams; and using gambling revenues to fund certain organizations.
PARK RIDGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Legislature#Cbs#Philadelphians#New Jerseyans
crossroadstoday.com

New Jersey voters deciding governor, Legislature, questions

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s first ever early in-person voting wraps up Sunday, with more than 500,000 mail-in and in-person votes already cast, for Tuesday’s election in which voters will elect the governor and Legislature. The top of the ticket features Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy against Republican former Assembly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Register Citizen

Mismatched ballot counts delay Monroe election results

MONROE — The town’s final voting results remain in limbo as machine counts and the number of ballots in two districts did not match, requiring a recount, according to the election officials. Republican Registrar of Voters Margaret Villani said that districts 1 and 2, which vote at Fawn Hollow and...
MONROE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS New York

Election Day Guide For Voters In New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The General Election is coming up this Tuesday. In the Garden State, all eyes are on the race for governor. New Jersey voters will choose between Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Below are some important dates and details to know before hitting the polls. Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location. When to vote? Early voting will be held from October 23 to 31. Election Day is November 2, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about early voting locations and times, click here. Other key deadlines? Voter registration ends October 12. Click here to check your registration status. Vote by mail ballots must be requested by mail or online by October 26, or in person by November 1. Ballots must be postmarked or returned in person by November 2. Click here to request a ballot. What’s on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area. For more on New Jersey poll sites, early voting schedule, vote by mail information and more, click here. For more coverage of the 2021 election, click here. 
ELECTIONS
wunc.org

LIVE RESULTS: Virginia and New Jersey 2021 gubernatorial elections

Tuesday, Nov. 2 is election day in two states where voters will decide on their next governor. The race in Virginia is a dead heat, according to the most recent polling. Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-2018, is running for office again. The main concern for Democrats is holding onto the power they've been able to build in the state over the past several years. McAuliffe's rival is Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin, who has risen in the polls the last couple of months as President Biden's approval ratings have slipped.
VIRGINIA STATE
hobokengirl.com

Hoboken + Jersey City Election Results 2021: Updating as Results Come In

After sending in mail-in ballots and spending hours at the polls, the residents of New Jersey have spoken. The new and re-elected Hoboken and Jersey City Council Members and Mayors as well as the seat for NJ Governor and Senator are being announced soon. We’re updating the Hoboken and Jersey City 2021 election results as they come in.
HOBOKEN, NJ
my40.tv

WNC election results: Mayors, booze and board seats on local ballots

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina voters went to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for mayors, council members, commissioners, board members and alcohol sales. The final tallies are coming for most elections across the mountains. There were dozens of mayoral races, including a contentious race in Fletcher, where...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia voters approve ballot question calling for marijuana decriminalization in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia's ballot questions have all been answered, and city residents voted "yes" on all four of them. Two of the questions, including one asking whether Philly should push state lawmakers to legalize recreational marijuana, garnered more than 70% approval. The other two, which involved questions on affordable housing funding and city hiring practices, gained the support of more than 60% of voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy