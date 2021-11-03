Terry McAuliffe stresses to supporters there are 'still a lot of votes to count'

Since Virginia’s last gubernatorial election four years ago, the Commonwealth and the country itself have witnessed unprecedented change. From responding to COVID-19 to finally grappling with Virginia's deep and oftentimes painful history, lawmakers in Richmond certainly had plenty on their plates. In 2019, Democrats gained control of both chambers of the General Assembly for the first time since 1993, marking a fundamental shift in the political direction of the Commonwealth. However, as Virginia is the only state in the country which bars its governors from serving more than one consecutive term, the time has come for incumbent Ralph Northam to pass the torch.

