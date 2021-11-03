CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Terry McAuliffe stresses to supporters there are 'still a lot of votes to count'

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Virginia governor's race is too close to call, with Republican Glenn Youngkin in the lead. Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, gave brief remarks on...

theweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Terry McAuliffe responds after losing Virginia gubernatorial race

Terry McAuliffe is speaking out after he lost the Virginia gubernatorial race to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin. The race for governor in Virginia was neck-and-neck for much of Election Day, with Republican Glenn Youngkin coming out on top with 51% of the vote and becoming the projected winner just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
WJHL

Terry McAuliffe congratulates Governor-Elect Youngkin on victory

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — After coming up short in Virginia’s race for governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe sent well wishes and congratulations to Republican Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin. A release on Wednesday morning stated the following: While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so […]
WDVM 25

McAuliffe to campaign: “We are going to continue to count the votes”

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (WDVM) — Former governor Terry McAuliffe (D) is spoke briefly at his campaign event Tuesday night. While speaking to his supporters, McAuliffe did not concede despite current numbers leaning in Youngkin’s favor. “We are going to continue to count the votes because every single Virginian deserves to have their vote counted,” McAuliffe […]
ELECTIONS
Washington Times

Anxiety high at Terry McAuliffe election night party

The mood was anxious at Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s election night party in McLean, Virginia. Mr. McAuliffe, a candidate for governor, hosted a few hundred guests at the Hilton McLean Tyson’s Corner hotel in Northern Virginia, but the results were favoring Republican Glenn Youngkin. “I’m really anxious,” a staffer privately told...
MCLEAN, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
WHSV

Terry McAuliffe issues post-election statement

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor race early Wednesday. Terry McAuliffe released the following statement regarding the results of the Virginia gubernatorial election:. “While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe...
HARRISONBURG, VA
swiowanewssource.com

McAuliffe thanks supporters, offers no concession

Virginia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe thanked his supporters Tuesday night at a rally at his campaign headquarters, but did not concede to his opponent, Republican Glenn Youngkin. (Nov. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/470eba5e081b42db85e63be6a880f708.
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

Terry McAuliffe’s fatal moment

Virginia was Terry McAuliffe’s to win. He had been governor once before, and the Democratic establishment was firmly behind him. But he made one crucial mistake. He alienated the one voter bloc he couldn’t afford to lose: parents. McAuliffe lost the race a month ago when he declared on a...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Democrat#Virginian
Washington Examiner

Terry McAuliffe has a segregationist vision for education

Terry McAuliffe revealed his racist ways on Sunday while campaigning for governor. While addressing a crowd in Manassas, Virginia, he stated his intentions to “diversify” those who are teachers in the state. “We got to work hard to diversify our teacher base,” McAuliffe said. “Fifty percent of our students are...
MANASSAS, VA
hngn.com

Glenn Youngkin’s Supporters Reportedly Preparing Election Fraud Allegations If He Loses to Gov. Terry McAuliffe

Glenn Youngkin's supporters have reportedly started making election fraud allegations in case he won't be named governor of Virginia. According to reports, this week's gubernatorial race between Youngkin and Gov. Terry McAuliffe is anyone's game at this point. After all, the votes that the two candidates have been receiving are quite tight.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
wmleader.com

Glenn Youngkin, Terry McAuliffe make final pitch to Virginians

The top contenders in Virginia’s tightly contested governor’s race spent the weekend stumping the state and making their final pitches to voters ahead of Tuesday’s ballot. Democrat Terry McAuliffe rallied Sunday in suburban Richmond and northern Virginia — two areas he must perform well in to stave off disaster as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UV Cavalier Daily

EDITORIAL: Terry McAuliffe is the right choice for Virginia

Since Virginia’s last gubernatorial election four years ago, the Commonwealth and the country itself have witnessed unprecedented change. From responding to COVID-19 to finally grappling with Virginia's deep and oftentimes painful history, lawmakers in Richmond certainly had plenty on their plates. In 2019, Democrats gained control of both chambers of the General Assembly for the first time since 1993, marking a fundamental shift in the political direction of the Commonwealth. However, as Virginia is the only state in the country which bars its governors from serving more than one consecutive term, the time has come for incumbent Ralph Northam to pass the torch.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy