DLNR crews remove structures at the top of the Diamond Head State Monument

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - On the three-year anniversary of the Camp Fire, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the work to remove damaged trees and structural wildfire debris is complete. “As we hold the victims of this devastating fire and their families close in our hearts, we are inspired by the incredible resilience of the people of Butte County and their dedication to caring for one another on the road to recovery,” said Governor Newsom. “Today marks an important milestone on that journey, and California will continue to stand with all the communities impacted by wildfire as they work to rebuild.”

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO