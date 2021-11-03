CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DLNR crews remove structures at the top of the Diamond Head State Monument

By Linda Dela Cruz
KHON2
 9 days ago

The DLNR Division of State Parks is removing two structures at the top of the monument. The work began Tuesday to remove the top part of one of the structures.

