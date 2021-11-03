CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Couturier, Flyers win 3-0 to hand winless Coyotes 10th loss

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VhwqY_0ckpiWHI00
1 of 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier broke a scoreless tie early in the third period and Carter Hart made 29 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-0 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers, who have won three of four.

Arizona (0-9-1) lost its 10th game to start the season and remains the only winless team in the NHL. The Coyotes, who dropped a club-record 11 in a row to begin the 2017-18 season, will look for their first victory when they wrap up a six-game trip on Friday at Anaheim. Arizona did pick up a point with a shootout loss to Buffalo on Oct. 16.

The 1943-44 Rangers set the NHL record, going 15 games without a win to start the season.

Karel Vejmelka made 31 saves in a strong performance for Arizona.

CANADIENS 3, RED WINGS 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists, Jake Allen stopped 22 shots for his second shutout of the season, and Montreal beat Detroit.

Josh Anderson scored his third of the season and Brendan Gallagher added an empty-netter for the Canadiens, who had lost three of their last four games — all on the road. Allen got his 23rd career shutout.

Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 39 saves for the Red Wings.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves, leading Toronto to its third straight win.

Mitch Marner had a goal and assists on both of Matthews’ goals, and William Nylander added a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs.

Robin Lehner had 29 saves for Vegas, which was without several top players because of injuries, including captain Mark Stone (lower body), Max Pacioretty (broken left foot), William Karlsson (broken foot), Alex Tuch (shoulder), Zach Whitecloud (lower body) and Nolan Patrick (undisclosed).

Marner scored in the first period for a second straight game. Matthews notched a power-play goal early in the second and scored again in the final minute of the second period.

Campbell stopped 12 shots in the third and earned his first shutout since stopping the Calgary Flames 2-0 on March 20, 2021.′

WILD 5, SENATORS 4, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored his first goal of the season 2:02 into overtime to lift Minnesota.

Marcus Foligno scored twice for the Wild, who got points from 11 players and won for the sixth time — all by one goal. Caleb Addison and Nico Sturm also scored. Cam Talbot had 24 saves.

Ten players had points for Ottawa. Drake Batherson had a goal and assist. Nick Paul, Josh Norris and Chris Tierney added goals. Michael Del Zotto had two assists. Filip Gustavsson overcame a shaky start and made 38 saves, including 20 in the third period.

On the winner, Kevin Fiala gathered the puck in his own zone, fought off Tim Stutzle into the Senators’ end and fed a pass across to Kaprizov. Last season’s Calder Trophy winner went down to one knee and scored from near the right dot.

JETS 4, STARS 3, SO

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored the deciding goal in the shootout in his return from COVID-19 protocol to lead Winnipeg.

Paul Stastny, Josh Morrissey and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in regulation for Winnipeg. Eric Comrie stopped 24 shots. Kyle Connor also scored in the shootout.

Jamie Benn, Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas, and Braden Holtby made 33 saves. Joe Pavelski scored in the shootout for the Stars.

DUCKS 4, DEVILS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry had two goals and an assist to extend his point streak to nine games, John Gibson made 28 saves and Anaheim beat New Jersey.

Terry’s three-point night gives him the NHL’s longest active and overall point streak with seven goals and five assists during the nine-game span. It is the longest point streak by a Ducks player since Ryan Getzlaf had an 11-game run during the 2015-16 season.

Gibson recorded his 23rd career shutout in his 330th appearance. It is also his fifth win in seven games against the Devils.

Getzlaf had a power-play goal and two assists while Isac Lundestrom added a short-handed score for the Ducks, who have earned a point in four straight games and have won two straight in regulation for the first time this season.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 23 shots for New Jersey, which was blanked for the first time this season.

PREDATORS 3, FLAMES 2, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matt Duchene scored at 1:37 of overtime as Nashville snapped Calgary’s six-game win streak.

On a 2-on-1 rush following a stretch of extended pressure from the Flames, Mikael Granlund fed Duchene, who lifted a shot over Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom as he slid across.

Duchene had a goal and an assist and Predators starter Juuse Saros stopped 38 shots in the win.

Luke Kunin scored his first of the season and Filip Forsberg added a goal for Nashville, which has won four straight. Granlund had two assists.

Matthew Tkachuk and Oliver Kylington scored for Calgary. Markstrom stopped 19 shots in the loss.

CANUCKS 3, RANGERS 2, OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game 2:22 into overtime and Vancouver rallied to beat New York.

Trailing 2-0 heading into the third period, Vancouver rallied with a pair of goals, and goaltender Thatcher Demko forced extra time with solid saves in the final minutes.

Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Canucks, who won at home for the first time this season and snapped a three-game losing streak. Conor Garland contributed a pair of assists. Demko finished with 20 saves.

Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored for the Rangers, and Adam Fox had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves.

SHARKS 5, SABRES 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomás Hertl had two goals and an assist, and San Jose beat Buffalo.

The Sharks overcame the loss of seven players and head coach Bob Boughner to NHL COVID-19 protocols for the second straight game.

Jonathan Dahlen returned from protocol to score his fourth goal of the season, Mario Ferraro added his first along with an assist, and Ryan Merkley scored the first of his career. Rudolfs Balcers had two assists and James Reimer stopped 25 shots.

Jeff Skinner scored two goals for the Sabres and Drake Caggiula added one. Vinnie Hinostroza had two assists for his first multi-point game of the season. Craig Anderson finished with 22 saves.

Timo Meier was placed in COVID-19 protocol before the game, joining Sharjs teammates Kevin Labanc, Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Matt Nieto, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic. Assistant coach John MacLean filled in for Boughner behind the bench. Head trainer Ray Tufts was also added to protocol.

___

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Capitals hand Coyotes 8th consecutive loss to start season

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored a long-awaited power-play goal, Alex Ovechkin added an empty-netter and the Washington Capitals beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-0. It’s the Coyotes’ eighth consecutive loss to start the season. Carlson’s goal with 7:58 left in the third period was Washington’s third in 25 opportunities on the power play dating to opening night. The Capitals came up empty on their first five power-play chances against Arizona before breaking through. Ovechkin’s goal was his NHL-best ninth of the season and 739th of his career. Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves in defeat.
NHL
abc17news.com

Flyers score twice in 3rd, win 5-3 to hand Oilers 1st loss

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored two goals and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3. Claude Giroux, Nate Thompson and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart made 34 saves against his hometown team in Philadelphia’s first road game this season. Tyson Barrie, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers in their first loss after starting 5-0. Mikko Koskinen stopped 29 shots. The Flyers went ahead 4-3 four minutes into the third period when Atkinson scored his sixth of the season. Couturier added an empty-netter in the final minute.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Canucks’ Loss to the Flyers

The Vancouver Canucks fell 2-1 at home to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night and now sit at 3-4-1 through eight games. Vancouver had problems generating scoring chances, applying pressure to the Flyers, and most importantly, putting the puck in the net. There were even issues off the ice as reports from inside Rogers Arena said the 50/50 draw was postponed for unknown reasons. On and off the ice, this is a game the Canucks need to forget and move past if they want to snap this two-game losing streak.
NHL
chatsports.com

Film Study: Analyzing the Flyers’ three goals in win over Coyotes

The Philadelphia Flyers had a very winnable game on the docket on Tuesday night against the Arizona Coyotes. The 3-0 final score shows that they did the job, but it wasn’t nearly as easy as it could’ve been. Carter Hart was forced to make 29 saves in his third career...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Couturier
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Ryan Getzlaf
Person
Tyler Seguin
Person
Braden Holtby
inquirer.com

Ahead of Metro road trip, Flyers not overlooking winless Coyotes

Later this week, the Flyers will embark on a road trip against two Metropolitan Division teams — the 3-3-2 Pittsburgh Penguins and the 5-1-3 Washington Capitals. With Penguins captain Sidney Crosby’s return to the lineup and Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals ranking fourth in the league in goals (32), each team will provide steep competition for the Flyers. But before the Flyers can focus on their Metro foes, they can’t overlook Tuesday night’s game against the winless Arizona Coyotes (0-8-1).
NHL
chatsports.com

What we learned from the Flyers 3-0 win over the Coyotes

Back at home and back on track! After dropping the final game of their road trip through Western Canada to the Flames on Saturday, the Flyers were back home last night and looking to get themselves back in the win column. But if they were hoping for a smooth road back there and an easy win over the Coyotes, they would be out of luck. The Coyotes gave them some trouble, and they were holding on to a scoreless tie heading deep into the third period. But the Flyers just needed one break, and a goal from Sean Couturier (in his 700th game we might add), was just the ticket.
NHL
KEYT

Henrique, Ducks hand Coyotes 11th straight loss, 3-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks beat Arizona 3-1, handing the Coyotes their 11th straight loss. Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, and Troy Terry extended his points streak to 10 games. Anthony Stolarz lost his fourth career shutout on Shayne Gostisbehere’s goal with 7.8 seconds left. Rookie Karel Vejmelka stopped 28 shots. The Coyotes remain the league’s only winless team, matching the 2017-18 Coyotes for the franchise’s longest losing streak to start the season. The Coyotes’ streak also matches three other teams for the second-longest winless skid to start a season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Red Wings#The Red Wings#Leafs#Golden Knights#The Maple Leafs
crossingbroad.com

Winning Coyote Ugly – Thoughts after Flyers 3, Arizona 0

The Flyers defeated the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday 3-0, which is all well and good. You need to beat the teams you are supposed to beat to be in the position you want to be at the end of the season – where you aren’t wishing you left points on the table against a winless team.
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Panthers hand Hurricanes first loss; Coyotes win

Not that long ago, it seemed like Anthony Duclair’s NHL career was hanging by a thread. Luckily, he bet on himself, and it paid off. Both for Duclair, and the Panthers. The Panthers drew NHL headlines on Saturday by handing the formerly-undefeated Hurricanes their first loss. To Florida’s delight, it was as decisive as a cat toying with a mouse.
NHL
The State

Coyotes still winless after 11 games, fall to Ducks 3-1

Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, Troy Terry extended his points streak to 10 games and the Anaheim Ducks sent the Arizona Coyotes to their 11th straight loss to start the season with a 3-1 win Friday night. Sonny Milano and Sam Carrick also scored in the third...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Disappointing Kraken Loss to Coyotes

There is no such thing as a “sure thing” in the NHL. Despite an explosive start, the Seattle Kraken lost to the Arizona Coyotes 5-4, giving the Yotes their first win of the season. Seattle sank to 4-7-1, while Arizona climbed to 1-10-1. In the takeaways piece after beating the Sabres, this match was described as a must-win.
NHL
chatsports.com

Leafs stifle Flyers 3-0

The Leafs journeyed to the City of Brotherly Love tonight to face off against the league’s most orange team, the Philadelphia Flyers. Here is what happened when they got there!. First Period. [20:00] Before this season, I said the Flyers were a good team who risked being sunk by unreliable...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Smother Flyers, 3-0

The Philadelphia Flyers embark on their second leg of ten games. A shutout loss wasn’t what they expected. The Philadelphia Flyers began this season with a 6-2-2 record. Heading into a critical stretch over the next ten games, the Flyers mustn’t feel content. Coming into town are a hungry Toronto...
NHL
chatsports.com

Leafs 3, Flyers 0: Flyers lose after Leafs turn it on late

The Flyers entered tonight’s match-up with the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to win two in a row for the first time this November following a strong all-around performance against the Washington Capitals in DC. The Leafs have been one of the most impressive teams in the league this year even when the process has not always resulted in wins and they brought that dynamic offense into Philly tonight, even with the game-time news that Toronto captain John Tavares would not be in the lineup.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nylander, Campbell lead Maple Leafs to 3-0 win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — William Nylander scored twice, Jack Campbell stopped 36 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Ondrej Kase also scored and Auston Matthews had a pair of assists for the Maple Leafs, who were...
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

645K+
Followers
345K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy