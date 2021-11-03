CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

MI-Winners

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Here is a list of winners of races in Michigan.

CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help....
Jenn Leach

Is a Fourth Stimulus Check for $2,000 Coming in November?

Update: Americans are putting pressure on President Biden to offer a fourth stimulus check. The latest talk has been for the Child Tax Credit to be extended past December. The Child Tax Credit issues $250 per household per child over age 6 and $300 per household per child under age 6. Here's more on how it works..
Michigan State
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
Rolling Stone

‘A Way of Life Is At Stake.’ Striking John Deere Workers Defy the Company, and Their Union, to Tell Their Stories

It’s an October Saturday in Iowa and the farmers ride green machines. Some wear headphones as they tend the land between the towns of What Cheer and Ottumwa. The Hawkeyes are playing the Badgers, a game that can’t be missed, but, still, there’s work to be done and only so much daylight. I’m on State Route 21, the sun is shining, and a gentle autumn wind blows through my open window. It is hard not to be sentimental about America the beautiful. But it doesn’t take long for that sentimentality to morph into defiance. About 45 minutes later, I pull into...
Mike Duggan
1470 WFNT

Flint, MI Ranks 34th in Top 50 Rattiest Cities in America

Well, Flint has made another not-so-awesome list. The people of Flint have made several calls to the Orkin Man over the last year. According to statistics from Orkin, Flint ranks number 34 out of the top 50 cities in America when it comes to the number of rodent treatments performed both residentially and commercially. The rodent treatments per city were tallied between September 15th, 2020 through September 15th, 2021.
WLNS

10-25 Skubick: Outside influences on MI Gov races

Bill would allow for two-year vehicle registration in Michigan. State's largest energy companies launch campaign to expand solar power. Consumers and DTE Energy announce solar education campaign. 10-25 Champion Play of the Week. 10-25 All 3 booster shots available soon. 10-25 Lansing homicides surpass 2020 total. 10-25 Cat killed with...
iosconews.com

Great Lakes Coast Guard NCOE to be headquartered in MI

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) is applauding the location selection of the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) National Center of Expertise (NCOE) for the Great Lakes. It will be headquartered in Michigan, after Peters successfully secured $4.5 million for the initiative and passed legislation into law establishing the Great Lakes NCOE in 2018.
WLNS

Governor Whitmer to host MI Safe Communities roundtable

Saginaw, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will engage in a public safety roundtable with community leaders and law enforcement officers in Saginaw to talk about the first two pillars of her MI Safe Communities plan today. Whitmer’s MI Safe Communities plan aims towards getting illegal guns off the street and invests $32 million to hire and retain […]
michiganradio.org

MI Supreme Court to hear Grand Rapids “print and photo” case

The Michigan Supreme Court has announced the cases it will hear during its November oral arguments. One is a civil rights challenge to a controversial Grand Rapids Police Department policy. The plaintiffs in this combined case are two young African-Americans who were stopped, photographed and fingerprinted under a city policy...
NWI.com

Recount underway in South Florida for US House seat

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A recount was underway Friday in a tight Democratic primary race for the South Florida U.S. House seat of the late Alcee Hastings. Election officials in Palm Beach and Broward counties were required by law to conduct a recount after unofficial results from this week's election showed just a handful of votes separating Dale Holness and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.
iosconews.com

Homicide is Soaring in the Flint, MI Metro Area

Homicides are rising at a record pace in the United States. According to a recent FBI report, there were a total of 21,570 murders committed in 2020, the most of any year in the last two and a half decades and up nearly 30% from 2019 -- the largest annual increase on record.
whtc.com

MI New Economy tour stops in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – State and local officials met in Kalamazoo Monday Morning to work on the task of spending the billions coming to the State of Michigan from the American Rescue Plan. Officials view it as a real chance to make a difference, and one they do not...
97.9 WGRD

New Job Wages In West Mi Have Increased The Highest in 20 Years

If you are looking for a new job in West Michigan, this could be the greatest time ever finding one that pays well since wages have jumped the highest in 20 years. I have never seen so many help wanted signs in front of businesses before. A lot of them posting the hourly wage or salary right on the sign.
NWI.com

House gives final congressional OK to bipartisan $1T infrastructure bill, a long-delayed win for Biden and moderate Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — House gives final congressional OK to bipartisan $1T infrastructure bill, a long-delayed win for Biden and moderate Dems.
