Elections

VA-StHou-80-elected

By The Associated Press
NWI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBULLETIN (AP) — Don Scott, Dem, elected House of Delegates,. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...

www.nwitimes.com

Washington Post

Democrats Also Did Poorly in the Elections No One Noticed

Before Tuesday’s elections I warned against overinterpreting the Virginia gubernatorial election as a national bellwether. I stand by that: Governor’s races are the kind of election that shows the least correlation with national politics, and where candidate attributes and issues make the biggest difference. But if you’re a Democrat looking...
New York Post

McAuliffe refuses to concede after downer Election Night message

Democrat Terry McAuliffe declined to formally concede defeat in the Virginia gubernatorial race Tuesday night, despite trailing Republican Glenn Youngkin by more than 100,000 votes with most precincts reported. “We still got a lot of votes to count, we got about 18 percent of the vote out, so we’re gonna...
New York Post

Voters to Dems: Drop dead!

From the White House to school boards across America, voters on Tuesday screamed at Democrats: “No!” to reckless spending, meddlesome bureaucrats, bear hugs for criminals, racial fetishism in classrooms and beyond, soaring energy prices, a monthly-average of 179,779 illegal aliens invading the southern “border” on President Joe Biden’s watch, and much more.
Virginia State
Washington Post

The two quotes that defined Democrats’ bad Election Day

If someone ventured to do an audio reconstruction of the 2021 elections, two quotes would stand out for their almost-incessant repetition. “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” and …. “If taxes are your issue, then New Jersey’s probably not your state.”. Each of the...
Gazette

Republicans jolt Biden with Virginia win, but fall short in New Jersey

FAIRFAX, Va. (Reuters) -Republicans pushed Democrats out of the Virginia governorship and came up just short of an upset in heavily Democratic New Jersey on Wednesday, signaling trouble for President Joe Biden's party heading into next year's congressional elections. In Virginia, Republican Glenn Youngkin https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/republican-youngkins-win-virginia-plots-partys-path-2022-elections-2021-11-03, a former private equity executive,...
WWMT

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Republicans sweep major Virginia races

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race, a major political turnabout in a state that had been trending increasingly blue. The win is sure to alarm national Democrats already nervous about holding their party’s narrow control of Congress in next year's midterm elections.
Washington Post

At least seven Jan. 6 rallygoers won public office on Election Day

At least seven people who attended the pro-Trump rally on Jan. 6 in Washington that preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol were elected to public office Tuesday. BuzzFeedNews first reported last week that at least 13 Republicans who traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 to protest the results of the 2020 election were running for office this year. None were charged with crimes, and all denied being part of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of President Biden’s electoral college win. The attack resulted in five deaths and left some 140 members of law enforcement injured.
Martinsville Bulletin

UPDATE: Sears elected lieutenant governor; Ayala congratulates victor

UPDATE: The Associated Press has declared Republican Winsome Sears the victor in Virginia's contest for lieutenant governor. Democrat Hala Ayala has issued a concession statement in which she congratulates Sears. “Virginia, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. The results are in, and while they may not be what...
@JohnLocke

Election Results Should Help Kill Democrats’ Spending Plan

Charles Cooke of National Review Online one way in which Tuesday’s election results should affect your wallet. These developments raise some important questions. Such as: Why on earth would Senators Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, Maggie Hassan, and Catherine Cortez Masto continue to acquiesce with their party’s extraordinarily foolish attempt to shove a set of FDR-sized spending programs through a 50–50 Senate? Such as: Why on earth would a swathe of moderate House Democrats agree to go along with it, when, by all appearances, they are already going to have their work cut out for them next year? Such as: What, exactly, does the Democratic Party think it is playing at?
The Associated Press

Election officials say Youngkin’s underage son tried to vote

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A juvenile son of Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin tried twice to cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election, officials said Friday. The 17-year-old son presented an ID but was told he was ineligible to vote due to his age and turned away, according to a statement from Scott Konopasek, Fairfax County’s general registrar. The statement said the teen did not successfully vote, made no false statements, did not disrupt voting and appeared to have committed “no election offense.”
