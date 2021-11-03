Canandaigua Mayor Robert Palumbo defeats challenger Daniel Unrath

The race for Canandaigua mayor saw incumbent Bob Palumbo defeating Councilman Dan Unrath by a count of 1,200 to 964 pending absentee ballot counting.

Palumbo ran on the Republican and Save the Lake party lines. Unrath ran on the Democratic and Chosen Spot party lines.

Palumbo won re-election for a four-year term, instead of the traditional two-year term. Voters approved the changes in length of terms of city elected offices in 2017.

In the Canandaigua Town Supervisor race, Republican Jared Simpson (1,672) defeated Samuel Casella (747).

In the Canandaigua Town Council race, Republicans Adeline Rudolph (1,683) and Terrence Fennelly (1,643) secured the two seats available while Democrat Ryan Staychock (1,141) was unsuccessful in his bid.

Results are unofficial until November 15th when all absentee ballots will be tallied.

