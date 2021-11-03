CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Canandaigua Mayor Robert Palumbo defeats challenger Daniel Unrath

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 9 days ago

The race for Canandaigua mayor saw incumbent Bob Palumbo defeating Councilman Dan Unrath by a count of 1,200 to 964 pending absentee ballot counting.

Palumbo ran on the Republican and Save the Lake party lines. Unrath ran on the Democratic and Chosen Spot party lines.

Palumbo won re-election for a four-year term, instead of the traditional two-year term. Voters approved the changes in length of terms of city elected offices in 2017.

In the Canandaigua Town Supervisor race, Republican Jared Simpson (1,672) defeated Samuel Casella (747).

In the Canandaigua Town Council race, Republicans Adeline Rudolph (1,683) and Terrence Fennelly (1,643) secured the two seats available while Democrat Ryan Staychock (1,141) was unsuccessful in his bid.

Results are unofficial until November 15th when all absentee ballots will be tallied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBoMs_0ckphMjT00
UPDATE: Teens charged with arson after fire destroys Palmyra Coin-Op Laundry

State police say two juveniles have been arrested after the fire that destroyed a laundromat in the village of Palmyra ... MORE

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Thursday that the 74-year-old Canandaigua woman who was struck by a driver on ... MORE

As the weather officially enters the cold season outside, action will hit a fever pitch inside gyms across Section V ...

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Frank Coccho

Community remembers former Corning Mayor Frank Coccho: Longtime public servant dies surrounded by family at 77. Former Corning Mayor and City Councilor Frank Coccho passed away this week at the age of 77. He died November 10 at his home with his wife and family by his side, according to his obituary. He was first elected to city ...
CORNING, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Skaneateles School Board

Skaneateles school board president resigning, district says replacement will be appointed at next regular meeting. A member of the Skaneateles Board of Education is resigning. However, unlike the vacancy in the Auburn Enlarged City School District where board members cannot commit to a replacement process, officials in Skaneateles are moving fast. Board President Michael Kell will be ...
SKANEATELES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmyra, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Elections
City
Canandaigua, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Government
FingerLakes1.com

Rep. Zeldin believes progressives will go with Letitia James over Kathy Hochul for governor’s race in 2022

Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor of New York, believes that Letitia James will be the Democratic nominee next year. “We believe that she is most likely to be our opponent for the general election,” Zeldin said. “She is going to have the primary – not to herself – with others drawing some support from her. Jumaane Williams comes from her base in New York City.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy