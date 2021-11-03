CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Here are some key takeaways from Tuesday's elections

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press
Times and Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe off-year elections for governor in Virginia and New Jersey tend to...

Daily Iowan

Grassley says national results from Tuesday’s elections are encouraging

Sen. Grassley, R-Iowa, said on a national basis, he felt that voters were influenced by inflation, immigration, and calls to defund the police in elections on Tuesday night. He cited Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin won the gubernatorial race, and Minneapolis, where voters rejected a ballot measure to overhaul policing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOLF

The Municipal Election is Tuesday; Here's how to vote and how to view results

HARRISBURG, PA (WOLF) — With Tuesday’s municipal election just one day away, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reminded Pennsylvanians that the Department of State’s election night returns website offers up-to-the-minute results. “The public, candidates and the media can find the most complete picture of how Pennsylvanians voted on our...
HARRISBURG, PA
kiwaradio.com

Huge Uptick In Voter Turn Out In Some Counties For Tuesday’s Elections

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says there was a pretty big uptick in voter turn out for Tuesday’s city and school board elections in Polk, Linn and Black Hawk Counties. Voter turn-out in Black Hawk County will be at least double what it was for city and school board elections two years ago. Pate says voter participation has been trending up in most elections over the past six years.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Crain's Cleveland Business

Early voting numbers show some uptick before Tuesday's election

The battle to determine Cleveland's next mayor enters the final day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, as early and absentee voting numbers show a slight uptick in turnout from previous elections. The race between nonprofit executive Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley, the two top vote-getters from the seven-candidate...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Connecticut

Decision 2021: Election Results in Some of CT's Key Races

Last year's presidential election brought with it historic voting turnout rates in Connecticut. While much lower turnout is expected for tonight's elections, the Secretary of the State reminds everyone that your vote carries even more weight at home. Polls closed at 8 p.m. in Connecticut and then the wait for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — "A lot happens in a year." It's a favorite phrase for politicos who don't like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of months later.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
marylandmatters.org

Maryland Winners and Losers From Tuesday’s Elections

Tuesday’s election results — in Virginia, in New Jersey, and elsewhere — will be interpreted, reinterpreted and misinterpreted again and again over the next few months. So why shouldn’t we get in on the action?. There were also elections in Maryland this week — they too may tell us something...
MARYLAND STATE
WRAL

Key takeaways from 2021 election results

Republican Party performs stronger-than-expected performances on Tuesday, signaling a reckoning amongst democrats as they look at what went wrong for them on Election Day. Despite pulling out some mayoral wins in some of the nation's biggest cities, democrats are facing a wake-up call regarding voter concerns about the economy and COVID-19.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Morganton News Herald

Takeaways from Tuesday's elections: Bad omens for Democrats

Democrats’ worst fears are that they’re on course for a 2010-like drubbing in next year's midterm elections and that they can’t use the specter of former President Donald Trump to stop it. Those fears got a lot stronger after Republican Glenn Youngkin won the governor's race in Virginia. President Joe...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

