Originally Posted On: https://telelanguage.com/blog/communication-afghan-immigrants/. Over the past couple of decades, the United States has welcomed many Afghan immigrants and refugees into the country. However, once these individuals arrive, it isn’t uncommon for them to run into issues with communication. Not everyone understands how to most effectively communicate with an Afghan immigrant who has limited English proficiency, and this can result in frustrating situations for everyone involved, especially if interpretation services aren’t available at the time.

IMMIGRATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO