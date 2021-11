It's that time of the year again, folks! This Friday is Neil Young's 76th birthday, and as locals have come to find, there's no better way to celebrate the artist than by jamming out at Church of Neil. This year marks the 18th happening of the sacred event, happening this year at Worthy Brewing. If you haven't been before, this "church" trades stained-glass windows and pews for raging fire pits and glasses filled with beer. The similarities are found in the camaraderie and the love the hymns performed can bring.

