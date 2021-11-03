CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Election: Issue 3 fails

By Taylor Weiter
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 9 days ago
Cincinnati voters did not pass an amendment to the city charter Tuesday, denying eight changes from becoming law.

Issue 3, proposed by Tom Brinkman, would have required city council to approve all lawsuits filed by the city; lowered council members' pay; required candidates to live in the city for one year before assuming office; changed how replacement council members are chosen; enforced timelines for proposed legislation; allowed personal liability for violation of open meeting or public record laws; and allowed for the mayor to be recalled.

Aftab Pureval received 66% of votes Tuesday, becoming Cincinnati's newest mayor. Jan-Michele Kearney, Greg Landsman, Reggie Harris, Meeka Owens, Victoria Parks, Scotty Johnson, Jeff Camerding, Mark Jeffreys and Liz Keating have been elected to Cincinnati City Council.

For more election results, click here .

