The forecast is for a cold night for Kentucky-Tennessee

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After such a bright and warm Wednesday, a strong cold front is taking aim at Maryland to wrap up our work week. Your commute to work Thursday morning should be a sunny one, but the bright skies will be short-lived. Clouds take over by the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 60s. The cold front will bring rain to Maryland starting late Thursday night, with the bulk of the moisture reaching the Baltimore area early Friday morning. Generally, we’ll just get moderate showers out of this system, but there could be a few thunderstorms in the mix as well. Plan on...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO