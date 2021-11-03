CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The forecast is for a cold night for Kentucky-Tennessee

Lexington Herald-Leader
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky football wide receiver Josh Ali spoke with the media...

www.kentucky.com

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cold Front & Showers On The Way

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After such a bright and warm Wednesday, a strong cold front is taking aim at Maryland to wrap up our work week. Your commute to work Thursday morning should be a sunny one, but the bright skies will be short-lived. Clouds take over by the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 60s. The cold front will bring rain to Maryland starting late Thursday night, with the bulk of the moisture reaching the Baltimore area early Friday morning. Generally, we’ll just get moderate showers out of this system, but there could be a few thunderstorms in the mix as well. Plan on...
MARYLAND STATE
WHIO Dayton

First flakes of the season possible this weekend

As we enter mid-November it’s not out of the question to see our first snowfall. In fact, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the average first day of measurable snow for Dayton is typically around November 23rd, but has been recorded as early as October 18th. [...
DAYTON, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Coaching search: Report names B1G coach as target for LSU job

The expectation within college football circles is that coaching jobs will fly fast and furious this offseason. Nine programs have already announced a change—with 2 of those already finding their new guy. Arguably the biggest job on the market, LSU, is sitting and waiting for someone. The Tigers announced in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 11

A big College Football Playoff shakeup last week might be just a sample of what we’re in for the rest of the month. Here’s your Week 11 upset alert. Last week was fun, huh? A lot of close games caused the College Football Playoff committee to reevaluate a lot of what they thought, and a few upsets along the way caused some drastic changes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Has Telling Admission On Scott Frost

With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty. Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lexington Herald-Leader

Hours after retiring, a frontline COVID nurse wins $200,000, Kentucky lottery says

A Kentucky nurse who worked on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic won the lottery the day she retired, lottery officials said. The Floyd County woman, who was a nurse for 36 years, bought a scratch-off lottery ticket at a Double Kwik, Kentucky lottery officials said in a news release. After scratching off the $10 ticket at the Prestonsburg location, she saw she had matched the number 20 in the final row.
KENTUCKY STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Cold front marching to Florida will bring weekend weather changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Everything remains on track for the timing of a frontal passage on the Suncoast late in the day Friday into early Saturday. As the cold front approaches, our winds will twist to the southeast and then southwest on Friday. That will bring a slow increase in moisture with a spike in humidity on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Next Weather-Maker Brings Big Temperature Changes to Maryland

The next weather-maker will move into Maryland and bring big temperature changes to Maryland over the weekend. We'll squeeze in one more unseasonably warm day Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. The cold front will arrive late Thursday into early Friday. This will lead to showers, and maybe even...
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

College Football Coach Stepped Down Following Saturday’s Win

A college football head coach stepped down following his program’s win on Saturday. John Grass, Jacksonville State’s head coach since the 2014 season, announced his resignation on Saturday, following the win over Abilene Christian. Jacksonville State, which is making the move from FCS to FBS in 2023, joining C-USA, won...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
hendersonvillestandard.com

Cold, wet weather in forecast

Wet and cold weather returns to the forecast from Wednesday night through Friday night in Middle Tennessee. We could see some off and on light rain showers and I wouldn’t be surprised if there were snow showers Thursday night with temperatures dipping into the mid-to-upper 30s. On Nov. 2-3, 1966,...
ENVIRONMENT
chatsports.com

Kentucky opens as 3-point favorite against Tennessee

Kentucky will be the betting favorite when Tennessee comes to Lexington next weekend. The Wildcats (6-2) opened as a 3-point favorite to beat the Volunteers (4-4), according to Circa Sports, and the line has stayed the same a few hours later. The over-under is currently listed at 58.5. UK will...
NBA
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Football Practice Highlights – Kentucky Week

Fresh off of the bye week, the Tennessee Volunteers football team was back on the practice field this week. Although, due to the weather, spent a little bit of time both inside and outside. The Vols are powering through Josh Heupel’s inaugural season at Tennessee, currently with a 4-4 record....
KENTUCKY STATE
chatsports.com

Early haymakers from Tennessee must be absorbed by Kentucky

Styles often make fights. Under Josh Heupel, Tennessee comes out swinging from the opening bell. In first quarters this season, the Vols are outscoring opponents by a score of 124-30. Tennessee has twice scored 28 points in the opening quarter of an SEC game and has owned a two-possession lead in five games this season.
KENTUCKY STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tennessee Football: The Keys For Hendon Hooker vs Kentucky

In this video, we talk about what Hendon Hooker needs to do against Kentucky’s defense. We look at clips from Kentucky’s defense as well as Hendon Hooker to help explain the keys for Hooker. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds...
NFL
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Outranks Kentucky in Several Key Categories

The Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Lexington this weekend for a game against No. 18 Kentucky on Saturday night. At first glance, the teams are fairly different. Kentucky is led by program veteran Mark Stoops, while Tennessee is led by Josh Heupel in his first year in Knoxville. Additionally, the Wildcats have been in the AP poll since Week 6, while Tennessee has yet to crack the Top-25 this year. And lastly, well, Kentucky has a 6-2 record compared to Tennessee’s 4-4 record.
KENTUCKY STATE
middlesboronews.com

Tennessee-Kentucky officially reaches rival status in football

Suffice it to say, Kentucky has closed the gap in its rivalry with Tennessee. For the longest time — 26 years to be exact — the Volunteers never lost to the Wildcats no matter when or where the two teams played, be it Knoxville or Lexington. The constant playing of “Rocky Top” was like fingernails on a chalkboard to UK fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS

