According to an article in the Nov. 9 issue of The Times, Indiana will receive $8.8 billion to address infrastructure needs: maintenance and rebuilding of bridges and roads; public transportation; modernization of the electrical grid and replacement of old sewers; extension of broadband access to rural areas. This bill was a bipartisan effort in both the House and Senate and is supported by the fiscally conservative Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

CROWN POINT, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO