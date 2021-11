In addition to the omnipresent need for starting pitching that defines every Orioles offseason, this one will feature a fascinating hole to fill behind the plate. Without a catcher currently on their 40-man roster after Pedro Severino, Austin Wynns and Nick CIuffo all elected free agency after being outrighted, the Orioles will be in the market for a bridge catcher. Eventually, perhaps ...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO