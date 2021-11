The Biden administration issued orders Thursday through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to force companies with 100 or more employees to have their workers fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or test their workers for the virus weekly and require them to wear a mask. Federal workers have until Nov. 22 to comply with a vaccine mandate, but so far federal departments such as USDA are not releasing numbers on how many of their workers are vaccinated.

