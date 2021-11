It’s no secret that I took a Rupert Murdoch paycheck from 1983 until 1989. I was a sportswriter and columnist for his Boston Herald. I never felt slimy doing so. In fact, I was partly imbued with the underdog spirit of being part of the second newspaper in a two-paper town, and of being slightly renegade because of how loud and brassy we were. This is something common to many Murdoch publications. He’s a pirate, so you are, too.

