Here are some key takeaways from Tuesday’s elections

HARRISBURG, PA (WOLF) — With Tuesday’s municipal election just one day away, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reminded Pennsylvanians that the Department of State’s election night returns website offers up-to-the-minute results. “The public, candidates and the media can find the most complete picture of how Pennsylvanians voted on our...
Sen. Grassley, R-Iowa, said on a national basis, he felt that voters were influenced by inflation, immigration, and calls to defund the police in elections on Tuesday night. He cited Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin won the gubernatorial race, and Minneapolis, where voters rejected a ballot measure to overhaul policing.
It’s been a huge week in Virginia politics. Jeff Schapiro of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Michael Pope look to the future of a Glenn Youngkin administration and the Democratic Party’s future in Virginia.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says there was a pretty big uptick in voter turn out for Tuesday’s city and school board elections in Polk, Linn and Black Hawk Counties. Voter turn-out in Black Hawk County will be at least double what it was for city and school board elections two years ago. Pate says voter participation has been trending up in most elections over the past six years.
The polls have closed and some of the results are in. Election Day 2021 brought some critical races from city halls to governors’ mansions that will have an impact on our communities at the local and state levels. Several races were being eyed as indicators of what the 2022 midterm...
The battle to determine Cleveland's next mayor enters the final day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, as early and absentee voting numbers show a slight uptick in turnout from previous elections. The race between nonprofit executive Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley, the two top vote-getters from the seven-candidate...
Iowa voters go to the polls Tuesday for city and school elections. It is the first election that will be held under new changes to Iowa election laws passed earlier this year by the Iowa Legislature that, among other things, shortens early voting and moves up the deadline for voting by mail.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he's "optimistic" about 2022. The Republican said the midterms are "likely to be a very good election for Republicans." There are 34 Senate seats up for grabs next year. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said he's optimistic about the 2022 midterm elections...
(CNN) — "A lot happens in a year." It's a favorite phrase for politicos who don't like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of months later.)
Late last month, President Biden warned squabbling Democratic lawmakers that their “House and Senate majorities and my presidency” will be “determined” in large part “by what happens” to the latest version of his signature Build Back Better plan to combat climate change and expand the social safety net. “I don’t...
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday appointed Democratic state Sen. Steve Hobbs as the state’s 16th secretary of state, marking the first time a Democrat will hold the office since the mid-1960s. He will replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman, who will leave office Nov....
Tuesday’s election results — in Virginia, in New Jersey, and elsewhere — will be interpreted, reinterpreted and misinterpreted again and again over the next few months. So why shouldn’t we get in on the action?. There were also elections in Maryland this week — they too may tell us something...
Republican Party performs stronger-than-expected performances on Tuesday, signaling a reckoning amongst democrats as they look at what went wrong for them on Election Day. Despite pulling out some mayoral wins in some of the nation's biggest cities, democrats are facing a wake-up call regarding voter concerns about the economy and COVID-19.
Democrats’ worst fears are that they’re on course for a 2010-like drubbing in next year's midterm elections and that they can’t use the specter of former President Donald Trump to stop it. Those fears got a lot stronger after Republican Glenn Youngkin won the governor's race in Virginia. President Joe...
