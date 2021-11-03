AscendEX Lists Covalent (CQT)

Zam.io has recently announced the listing of its native utility token, $ZAM, on four platforms at once. Zam.io’s blockchain ecosystem is composed of several seamlessly integrated products, including: ZamWallet, a universal crypto wallet for DeFi and CeFi, Intelligent Investment Portfolios, ready-made solutions for investors, and zMorgan, a distinctive protocol capable of transferring stock capital into cryptocurrencies. By the end of the first day of listing on the exchange platforms, Gate.io, PancakeSwap and Uniswap the token’s value had already grown 23 times. The company confirms that this success can be attributed to the products’ uniqueness and the increasing demand for them in the digital and traditional financial markets. In fact, the ecosystem’s solutions respond to existing market needs, serving as a bridge between the DeFi and CeFi sectors. In the next sections below, we will be discussing how Zam.io is shaping a new financial reality.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO