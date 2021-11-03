Cherokee County voters approve all Nov. 2 propositions

Cherokee County votes in favor of each of the eight proposed Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 2 ballot, according to the unofficial election results reported by the Cherokee County Elections Department.

Alto was the only city in Cherokee County to have an additional ballot item, Alto Independent School District’s Proposition A. The proposition sought voter approval of the ad valorem tax rate of $1.5319 for the current year, which would result in an increase of 0.26% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year, which is an additional $748,017.

Voters in Alto have chosen in favor of the tax rate, 52.47% to 47.53%.

The results of votes on the Constitutional amendments had mixed results, with some overwhelmingly approved and at least one with a slim majority.

Proposition 1, allowing professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo events, garnered a broad majority at 83.07%.

Proposition 2, which authorized a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped or blighted areas in the country received 53.46% in favor.

A large percentage of voters, 80.66 favored Proposition 3, which would prohibit state or a political subdivision of the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.

A majority of 67.57% of Cherokee County voters were for Proposition 4, an amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals and a district judge.

Proposition 5, providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office, accumulated a 66.07% vote in favor of the measure.

Near 90% of voters were in favor of both Proposition 6, establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver of in-person visitation, at 89.53%; and Proposition 7, allowing the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 year of age or older at the time of the person’s death, 89.86%.

The final proposition, Proposition 8, obtained the highest in favor margin of 90.47%. The proposed amendment authorizes the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

These are unofficial results and are for Cherokee County only.